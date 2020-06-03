Snap will no longer promote content from Trump’s Snapchat account

Share the joy















Snapchat on Wednesday said it would no longer promote content from Donald Trump’s account. This development means that Snap will make it difficult for content posted by Trump to be found by other users. While content posted by the US president will not be removed, it will however, become difficult for people to find on the platform.

“We are not currently promoting the President’s content on Snapchat’s Discover platform,” a company spokesperson said in a statement per Engadget. “We will not amplify voices who incite racial violence and injustice by giving them free promotion on Discover. Racial violence and injustice have no place in our society and we stand together with all who seek peace, love, equality, and justice in America.”

With this announcement, Snap becomes the latest social media company to take such action against Donald Trump. A company spokesperson said per Engadget that the decision was taken over the weekend in response to tweets from Trump that threatened protestors with “the most vicious dogs and ominous weapons, I have ever seen.”

Ads by the president’s campaign team will, however, not be affected by this decision, while content will continue to appear to subscribers, as well as for those that search for him on the app. Snap will, however, stop providing Trump’s account with “free promotion” by allowing it to appear organically in the “For You” section of Discover.

“As for Snapchat, we simply cannot promote accounts in America that are linked to people who incite racial violence, whether they do so on or off our platform,” Spiegel wrote per Engadget. “We may continue to allow divisive people to maintain an account on Snapchat, as long as the content that is published on Snapchat is consistent with our community guidelines, but we will not promote that account or content in any way.”

Trump’s campaign team responds

Responding to Snap’s decision, Trumps campaign team manager Brad Parscale, accused the Snapchat of “trying to rig the 2020 election.”

“Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump,” he wrote. “Radical Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel would rather promote extreme left riot videos and encourage their users to destroy America than share the positive words of unity, justice, and law and order from our President. “Snapchat hates that so many of their users watch the President’s content and so they are actively engaging in voter suppression. If you’re a conservative, they do not want to hear from you, they do not want you to vote. They view you as a deplorable and they do not want you to exist on their platform.”

Share the joy













