Slack Introduces Biggest Redesign 

Slack is a chat room that your company can use. Instead of using email, your primary way of communication and sharing is through this chat room. It has workspaces that let you organize communications by channels. Recently, the app introduced its biggest redesign yet.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Slack is seeing an increase in usage for its product. It’s probably the reason it is speeding the rollout of its new design.

What are the new features in Slack?

The latest features would include allowing users to group channels and messages by topics. You can also find a new search function and a new way to write messages to an individual or a channel.

All users will get to experience the redesign. And most features are available to users. However, some of the latest features are only accessible by paid users. These would include allowing users to group messages and apps, as well as channels.

New users will see the new design on March 18. However, existing users may see the newly designed version of Slack within a few weeks. Mobile app changes are still in the works.

The goal of the new design is to ensure that everything will be simpler. Slack users know that the chat has some quirky ways to get some things done. Some of its functionalities are also difficult to discover and customize.

The new design addresses some of those flaws. Users can now easily customize the sidebar and compose a message. It now has a top navigation bar.

According to Slack, this is the largest redesign of the app. The company took various historical features before reorganizing them to ensure that they are more apparent and simple to use.

As mentioned earlier, the new design will now allow you to group DM conversations and channels. You can easily nest them under one section.

You can also drag and drop the channel within the sidebar. But this feature will only be available for premium users.

If you need to search for channels or react to threads, Slack now offers a new section within the sidebar. You can now find People and Mentions.

With this new design, you can quickly see the channel pings and mentions. You can also easily see people you want to message directly.

And soon, Slack promises that users can customize the width of the sidebar and adjust its color as 11 new themes will be coming.

Slack is one of the alternatives to Microsoft Teams, which experienced an outage earlier as users surge.

One of the benefits of Slack is that it works with third-party services, like GitHub and IFTTT. You can also integrate Google Drive, Dropbox, and Box. The goal of this app is to improve productivity by simplifying how you communicate with your team members.

Employees who are now working from home because of the coronavirus pandemic can now adopt to Slack.

Slack has no steep learning curve. But some features were difficult to find because of unclear cues. However, with the new design, it will now be easy to find the features that you need to better collaborate with your team.

