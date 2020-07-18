Skype has added background blur to iPhone and iPad

Share the joy















Skype has finally brought background blur to iOS; thereby bringing the app at per with the desktop version which welcomed similar version in February 2019. The feature enables you to blur your background, thereby covering up a messy environment or background when making an important video call.

Microsoft-owned Skype is using artificial intelligence to blur everything in a room around you—keeping you as the main focal point of the conversation. The blur effect will detect hair, arms, and hands to avoid blurring out important body language while on a video call. Though, the feature will not completely blur out everything in your environment, it will nevertheless improve video calls where your major priority is you and not your messy room.

Background blur in Skype according to Microsoft, is similar to background blur in Microsoft Teams. “With a simple toggle, right-click, or even through your Skype settings, your background will be instantly and subtly blurred, leaving just you as the only focal point,” the software giant wrote in a blog post.

Background blur, which has been available on desktop for more than one year, is available as a free download for both iPhone and iPad from the App Store.

In 2019, Skype brought its screen sharing feature to mobile—and making it available on iOS and Android. It is one of the most popular features in the Microsoft-owned app, and will may go a long way to help keep the video-chat app within a touching distance of other apps in the same category.

With skin sharing on mobile, you can do almost anything you want to do including shopping online with your friends, collaborate, with a colleague on a project, and much more. The feature is somewhere in your Skype menu—simply start with a Skype call, tap the brand new “…” menu, and start sharing your screen with others. Screen sharing also allows you to share your PowerPoint presentations, “swipes on dating apps,” among many other things.

Sometime in August 2019, Microsoft announced a slew of new feature in Skype. The Microsoft-owned video chat app announced among a couple of others, message bookmarks and message drafts, a new preview window that shows photos, videos, and files before they are sent, and more.

Message Draft—it is now almost impossible to forget about unsent messages as Skype has added a message draft. Message draft as the feature is called, saves your corresponding conversation and subsequently marks it as draft.

This enables you to easily recognize, finish, and send it later. It gets even more interesting as messages that have been saved as draft are available when you leave and come back to the app.

