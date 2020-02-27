Should You Use Paid Keyword Research Tools in 2020 and Beyond

Share the joy















There are several keyword research tools available. Most of them are paid tools, like aHrefs, SEM Rush and Alexa. These tools are vital in finding the right keywords to boost ranking on Google. Keywords are important in making sure that your content is relevant.

Should You Invest in Paid Keyword Research Tools in 2020?

It depends. If you ask the owners of these tools, then they would say that they are vital for your ranking. However, if you follow Income School on YouTube, they would say that Keyword Research tools are just a waste of money.

But the guys at Income School could be right. They do not use these paid tools. Rather, they only utilize the free tools provided by Google, like the Analytics and the Autosuggest.

For them, keyword research is necessary. It is vital in SEO to bring new organic traffic to your site. However, you may not want to pay for them when you can use those free tools provided by Google.

Indeed, paying at least $99 a month for this type of tool can be too much, especially if you have a tight budget. But it is still necessary that you research the right keywords.

Producing the Best Content

Instead of paying for such amount per month, you should be focusing on producing the best content for your audience.

Keep in mind that Google scans your page. It wants to understand whether or not the topic is relevant to the search intent.

For SEO, better content remains the key to ranking higher. As per Neil Patel, no matter how great the keyword is, if you failed to provide your audience with the best content, you will still not get the traffic that you desire.

Fulfilling the Needs of the Searcher

Rather than focusing on the keywords you are targeting, you need to satisfy the needs and wants of your customer.

It is also vital to remember that you must not focus on the content that YOU think is best for your audience. Rather, focus on what the searcher wants to know.

You can start by conducting a Google search. This will help you know the search intent.

For instance, if you wish to write about intermittent fasting, you can search for it on Google. The search results would give you tips and guides on how to start this plan.

In that case, most people who search for it are looking for ways on how to do intermittent fasting.

After looking at the results, you should also look at the bottom of the page where you can see related searches. They are long-tail keywords that you can also add to your post. But make sure that they are relevant to your target audience or content.

When writing content, ensure that you are writing for real people and not for the search engine crawlers.

However, you may not get the desired results immediately. It takes time before the right people who wish to read your blog post can find you.

Do you use a keyword research tool? Did it help your page or site rank well on Google? Please let us know in the comments below.

