Shopify has joined Facebook’s Libra Association

Shopify has announced that it is joining Facebook’s Libra Association. This will come to Facebook has a big win considering the number of tech partners that pulled out in the last few months. A couple of months ago, PayPal, Visa, MasterCard, eBay, Stripe and Mercado Pago all withdrew their support from Libra—which brought a measure of doubt whether or not the cryptocurrency would be a success.

Shopify will be committing a minimum of $10 million to the Libra Association, while also operating a node that that will process transactions for the stable coin. On why it is joining the association, Shopify said helping merchants reduce fees as well as expanding commerce opportunities to developing world encouraged its decision.

“Our mission is to make commerce better for everyone and to do that, we spend a lot of our time thinking about how to make commerce better in parts of the world where money and banking could be far better,” the ecommerce giant announced in a blog post.

Scaling regulatory huddle remains Libra’s biggest challenge ever, and this has been the reason why many commerce giants have not yet come out publicly to declare their support for the cryptocurrency.

However, the possibility of having some of these institutions back sometime in the future cannot be completely ruled out if a statement made by Stripe is anything to go by. Stripe in a statement last October said: “Libra has this potential. We will follow its progress closely and remain open to working with the Libra Association at a later stage.”

Not to be bothered by the pull outs, Libra issued a statement shortly after a couple of companies including Visa and PayPal announced their decisions: “We are focused on moving forward and continuing to build a strong association of some of the world’s leading enterprises, social impact organizations and other stakeholders.

Though, PayPal did not give specific reasons for its withdrawal, the Financial Times reported that the financial powerhouse had indeed begun distancing itself from the project probably due to regulatory scrutiny that has been on the increase since the project was first announced. FT reports that PayPal is worried by Facebook’s executives lack of attention considering the backlash that has befallen the announcement of Libra. If that was not an issue enough to be worried about, PayPal also seemed to be worried about how the platform would deal with money laundering activity.

When asked to confirm if Twitter would at some point join the Libra Association, CEO Jack Dorsey emphatically said declined. Dorsey that the entire project [Libra] was not necessary when it comes to pulling Facebook’s broader goals of democratizing the financial system. “I don’t know if it’s a gimmick,” Dorsey said, “but a cryptocurrency wasn’t necessary to make that work.”

“It’s not an internet open standard that was born on the internet,” Dorsey said. “It was born out of a company’s intention, and it’s not consistent with what I personally believe and what I want our company to stand for.”

