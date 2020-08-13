Scribd acquires SlideShare from LinkedIn

Share the joy















Linked has decided to sell SlideShare to Scribd. The move will greatly expand the latter’s digital library of books, audiobooks and other published works by professionals.

“Scribd’s mission is to change the way the world reads by providing people with unparalleled access to the world’s best content,” says Scribd.

Scribd hosts millions of documents uploaded by its users, such as business templates, study guides, books, self-published stories, and more.

Scribd will take over the operation of SlideShare from LinkedIn on September 24th.

The acquisition will move over 100 million SlideShare users. It includes upload and hosting tools and an archive of presentations and documents.

How will this affect SlideShare users?

Their accounts and uploaded content are intact. Scribd will not remove anything.

For LinkedIn users, the firm says it will still continue to allow users to upload, share, and discuss documents.

“LinkedIn acquired SlideShare in May 2012 at a time when it was becoming clear that professionals were using LinkedIn for more than making professional connections,” says LinkedIn.

“Over the last eight years, the SlideShare team, product, and community has helped shape the content experience on LinkedIn.

We’ve incorporated the ability to upload, share, and discuss documents on LinkedIn.”

Scribd on Acquiring SlideShare

Scribd offers more than 100 million professionally published works and documents uploaded by its users.

The acquisition of SlideShare will add more than 40 million presentations to the Scribd digital library.

“Our acquisition of SlideShare is a major step towards creating the world’s largest digital library,” says Trip Adler, CEO and co-founder of Scribd.

“Scribd has accumulated a unique collection of user-generated and professional content that we make available to our readers via personalized recommendations, and the addition of presentations from the SlideShare community advances our vision.

It allows us to continue diversifying our offering while driving even more readers to the books, audiobooks, magazines, and other professionally published works in our digital library.”

The acquisition has been approved and is effective as of today. But Scribd will officially take over operation of SlideShare on September 24.

After Scribd helms the operations, SlideShare users can still access the service through SlideShare.net and its mobile app.

For SlideShare Users

If you are not familiar with Scribd, this subscription service offers unlimited access to its entire library of digital content for $9.99 per month.

While Scribd is a paid subscription service, SlideShare will continue to provide a free service.

Here are some key points about the acquisition for SlideShare users:

If you upload content to SlideShare, you can only view it on SlideShare.net and the mobile app.

You cannot access the SlideShare presentations on Scribd.

You are not required to subscribe to Scribd to continue using SlideShare.

SlideShare accounts are not usable on Scribd.

It appears the two sites will operate independently from each other.

SlideShare users who want nothing to do with Scribd will not be pushed to adopting the latter.

