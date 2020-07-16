Screen Sharing in Messenger goes live on iOS and Android

Share the joy















Messenger has announced the expansion of its screen sharing functionality in video calls and Messenger Rooms to iOS and Android. Screen sharing is a feature that allows you to instantly share your screen with your friends and family one-on-one or in a group video call with up to eight people and up to 16 people in Rooms.

"Today, we're excited to share that we're expanding the availability of Messenger's screen sharing feature in video calls and Messenger Rooms to our mobile apps," said Nora Micheva, Product Manager, Messenger.

As the reality of having to work remotely continues to dawn on the world, social media companies have become even more creative to make working from home fun and less-boring. So, while you are at home working or staying safe, you can have some fun with your friends and family even if they are miles away from you. With screen sharing, you can share a live view of your screen—and that means you can share “virtually anything together.”

Screen sharing has also been added to Messenger Rooms with up to 16 people on web and desktop. While that number does not seem large enough; Facebook says it will soon expand the number of people you can share your screen with to up to 50 within Messenger Rooms. In addition to that, the ability to control who can share their screen in Rooms is also being worked on. The new controls will give Room creators the power to determine whether to limit the ability to screen share to just themselves or make the feature available to all participants when creating a room and during the call.

To start using screen sharing on mobile [iOS or Android], simply update the version of the Messenger app to the latest one.

Just last month, Facebook launched a new business inbox in Messenger to help businesses to respond to customer messages. Citing a research, the social media behemoth said that over 90 percent of Facebook business admins are already using Messenger to chat with friends and family. So, instead of adding another app to attend to customer’s needs, Facebook deems it better to use what is already available—Messenger.

The new business inbox in Messenger according to Facebook, will make it easier for businesses to quickly respond to customers’ queries. Inbox also allows businesses to receive notifications in the Messenger app as a reminder to get back to customers in a timely manner.

