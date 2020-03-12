Samsung kicks off new “Galaxy Sanitizing Service” to disinfect phones against coronavirus

Share the joy















In apparent effort to help curb the spread of the coronavirus, Samsung has kicked off a new Galaxy Sanitizing Service across 19 countries. This is in addition to existing preventing tips already put in place by the World Health Organization. The coronavirus as you already know, does not have a vaccine yet, but can be prevented if certain hygiene-related steps are taken that include using hand sanitizers, washing of hands, and now sanitizing your phones with UV-C light.

Through its Samsung Service Centers and Galaxy Experience Stores in 19 countries, Samsung is offering the same method of disinfecting your smartphone. As it stands, traditional cleaners such as disinfectants and other harsh chemicals can damage the device considerably.

The new service will be available to Samsung customers to disinfect their phones in 19 countries including; United States, Argentina, Chile, Croatia, Denmark, Finland, Japan, Republic of Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Norway, Pakistan, Peru, Poland, Russia, Spain, Sweden, Ukraine, and Vietnam.

The UV-C light, according to Sam Mobile, is able to effectively kill bacteria and viruses on surfaces and floating in the air around your environment. This is similar to the technology being used by PhoneSoap users for its home-based smartphone sanitizers.

To get your phone disinfected, simply walk in to any Samsung Service Center and Samsung Experience Stores in the aforementioned 19 countries and get it done for free. Samsung Service Center and Samsung Experience Stores. The UV-C light can be used to sanitize Galaxy phones, the Galaxy Watch, and the Galaxy Buds.

Caution! Samsung, however, warns that while the sanitization devices have been carefully tested to make sure that the UV-C light does not affect the performance of your phone, the UV-C light are however, made by third parties. What this means is that the effectiveness of the whole process will depend on the market and model. The company also cautions that results may vary and not all bacteria, germs and viruses might be eliminated. So, it is important that you only use UV-C light approved by Samsung.

Soon, the service will be extended to Australia, Austria, Canada, Czechia, France, Greece, Hong Kong, Hungary, India, Indonesia, Israel, Italy, Jordan, Kazakhstan, Latvia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Panama, the Philippines, Romania, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates and the United Kingdom.

Since our phones and buds come in direct contact with our face and ears, it is important to get them disinfected in order to prevent the spread of the virus. This gesture from Samsung is highly encouraging, and could go a long way to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

