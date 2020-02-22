Samsung Confirmed Coronavirus Case at Mobile Device Factory in South Korea: Factory is Temporarily Closed

Share the joy















If you are excited to purchase Samsung’s flip phone, then you might have to wait a little longer. Samsung Electronics announced that it temporarily shut down its mobile device factory complex in Gumi after one coronavirus case. But the operation will be back on Monday morning.

The coronavirus has caused a lot of shutdowns in various countries. Recently, MWC canceled the yearly trade show after the virus threatened to cause chaos.

But it came after over a week of companies pulling out of the show. MWC was supposed to take place in Barcelona from February 24 to 27.

Samsung Forced to Close Factory

Reuters reported that the company temporarily closed its South Korean factory after one of its employees tested positive to coronavirus.

However, it will be back on Monday to resume the production of electronics.

Colleagues who interacted with the infected person are now in self-quarantine.

Will It Affect Production of Phones?

The said facility only produces a small percentage of the company’s devices. The devices being produced here are mostly for the South Korean market.

But it does produce high-end phones. It means that the factory produces foldable phones. It might pose problems because of limited stock.

Although it is not yet a devastating event, it could still lead to shortages. It may also cancel the launch of its Z Flip phone.

The company produces the majority of its smartphones in India and Vietnam.

Gumi is close to Daegu city, which is home to a church that is at the center of SK’s largest coronavirus outbreak.

The country stated on Saturday that the number of infected people has risen to 433.

Not Alone in this Issue

But Samsung is not the only company that closes its factory after a coronavirus case. Apple announced that there will be iPhone shortages when it temporarily stops production in china. Valve is also expecting a shortage of its Index VR headsets.

Samsung added that it did not shut down its chip and display factories in other areas of South Korea.

Coronavirus infections have reached more than 1,000 deaths. Although most cases and deaths are in Wuhan and surrounding cities in China, there are 25 countries with infected cases.

Leaders of those countries banned visitors who traveled from the province of China where the said virus was first discovered.

The shut down of the Samsung factory is only temporary and only for a few days. And if you are dreaming of owning the flip phone, you might want to wait a little longer. But it might worth the wait.

The Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone offers excellent performance, decent battery life, and a great camera. Despite those excellent features, though, this phone is quite expensive compared to regular smartphones.

Furthermore, foldable phones are fragile and there might be limited apps that you could take advantage of. Although they are cool and interesting, they might not be worth the splurge, for now.

Regarding the coronavirus spread, let us just hope that health authorities could finally produce a vaccine and treatment for this virus to prevent wider spread.

