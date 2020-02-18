Redbox Introduces Free Streaming Service — Free Live TV

Share the joy















Several players are competing in the streaming industry. Most of you will utilize those big players. However, if you are tight on budget, you might want to consider those smaller players that offer a cheaper price. Enter Redbox free streaming service.

What is Redbox Free Streaming Service?

Because it is free, you should not expect Redbox to be the greatest service. With its Free Live TV, though, it will not cost you anything to watch videos.

The free streaming service was first seen by Cord Cutters News. It looks like it wants to be like IMDb TV. That is, it is supported by ads. So you will see a lot of ads while watching TV shows and movies.

It does not cost a thing and you do not need to create an account just to stream content.

Unfortunately, though, the initial list of movies and TV shows to watch is a bit weak. But if you like Family Feud and Unsolved Mysteries for free, then you might want to try Redbox.

Free Live TV Channels

Free Live TV has channels for USA Today, FailArmy and TMZ. Unfortunately, those who tried the service were not amazed.

The channels included are not compelling. Furthermore, the term Free Live TV may look like the service hosts some pirated titles.

Apart from those channels, you can also find some categories for pets, kids and food. You cannot see what movies or shows that will be featured next, though.

Paid Subscription?

Currently, it is supported by ads. But the company may offer a paid subscription, just like what the big guys are offering now.

However, the free streaming service is only limited to a group of audience. Don’t worry, though, as the service will launch nationwide soon.

If you are a “select audience,” you may go to its content menu and find Free Live TV option. Whether you are using an iOS or Android device, the content is the same. Soon, this service will be available on Apple TV and Roku.

Disable Ad Blockers

To watch free videos, though, you need to disable your ad blockers.

The shows featured run on a schedule. It is not bad considering it is free and it does not require you to register an account or log in.

Although it aims to be like IMDb TV, this free live streaming does not have those popular TV shows, yet, because the selection is quite limited, for now.

Redbox’s free streaming is not the only option out there, as mentioned earlier.

You can opt for Hulu, YouTube TV, and Sling TV, just to name a few. For the cheapest option, AT&T Watch TV is your best bet.

If you want the best overall, though, consider YouTube TV for only $50 a month.

The best thing about these streaming services is that you no longer have to pay for cable fees and not to worry about contracts.

Unfortunately, the savings you can get are outweighed by the internet fees and DVR restrictions you need to face.

As Redbox enters the scene, streamers will have another option to choose from through the company’s free streaming service.

Share the joy













