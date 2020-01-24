Police set to deploy live facial recognition cameras across the city of London

Share the joy















These days there is always a feeling that someone somewhere is snooping on you. It gets even worse when those trusted with your safety and security are the exact same people giving you reasons to be worried and sleepless. The London Metropolitan Police has announced that it is deploying live facial recognition cameras across the city.

The technology, according to the Met Police, has gone past the test stage, and is now ready for deployment. What that means is that it has become operational and the technology will now be used for everyday policing in the city of London.

The cameras will be placed at strategic locations such as places where shoppers and tourist often visit including West End and Stratford’s Westfield shopping center. Each camera according to The Verge, will scan for cases contained in “bespoke” watch lists. This, according to the Met, will predominantly contain individuals “wanted for serious and violent offences.”

So, how does this work? Quite simple I must say—when the facial recognition camera flags a person, the police will approach and ask him to verify his identity. If he is on the list, then he would be arrested.

“This is an important development for the Met and one which is vital in assisting us in bearing down on violence. As a modern police force, I believe that we have a duty to use new technologies to keep people safe in London. Independent research has shown that the public support us in this regard. Prior to deployment we will be engaging with our partners and communities at a local level.” Assistant Commissioner Nick Ephgrave, said.

On the technology being used, Ephgrave said: “We are using a tried-and-tested technology, and have taken a considered and transparent approach in order to arrive at this point. Similar technology is already widely used across the UK, in the private sector. Ours has been trialled by our technology teams for use in an operational policing environment.”

Privacy advocates kick

As expected, privacy watchdogs are kicking against the move by the police, which suggests that we have not seen the end of this matter. Per The Daily Mail, Silkie Carlo, director of Big Brother Watch said:

“This decision represents an enormous expansion of the surveillance state and a serious threat to civil liberties in the UK. This is a breath-taking assault on our rights and we will challenge it, including by urgently considering next steps in our ongoing legal claim against the Met and the Home Secretary. This move instantly stains the new Government’s human rights record and we urge an immediate reconsideration.”

In related news, a new facial recognition tool currently available to law enforcement agencies including the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and local cops in Florida is reportedly threating the online and offline privacy of millions of people. A company whose identity is well-hidden has been making the tool available to law enforcement, and could have damaging consequences especially when it comes to the right of people to live a private life and be anonymous.

Clearview AI, a little-known startup company according to The New York Times, provides the tool to law enforcements, which they in turn use to take “a picture of a person, upload it, and get to see public photos of that person, along with links to where those photos appeared.”

