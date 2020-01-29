Pinterest now allows you to virtually try on lipsticks from popular brands

Share the joy















Pinterest has never been one app to shy away from trying out something great—especially when it has to do with something that others have tried with huge success. The world’s largest catalog of ideas has just launched a new feature that will allow you to virtually try on makeups from popular brands.

You will be able to try out lipstick from popular brands such as NYX, Sephora, Urban Decay, and Lancôme before buying. This is being made possible by the launch of a new Try On feature powered by Lens. All you have to do is to open the Lens camera icon in search, tap “try on” to explore various shades before swiping up to shop.

YouTube and Amazon both offer something very similar to this, and have a host of popular brands on their list. Without a doubt, this signifies the direction major social media companies are heading—bringing ecommerce closer and closer to the people in such a way as never before experienced.

The best part of Pinterest’s Try On feature is that it does not come with any skin smoothing or image altering effects. This makes it uniquely different from other features and services being offered by close competitors. Try On has also been integrated with Pinterest’s skin tone range, which means that you can see similar lip shades on skin tones that you find interesting.

“As we focus on building inclusive products, we’ve integrated Try On with our skin tone range feature, so Pinners can see similar lip shades on skin tones that match their own. And with Try On, you won’t find skin smoothing or image altering effects that make you look less like you (as you might see on some other AR technologies). We believe in celebrating you, and so our AR won’t be augmenting your reality, but rather helping you to make happy and real purchases for your life.”

Pinterest started integrating shoppable pins with visual search last September. This makes it easier for you to buy products that you have taken photos of. Lens, a visual search product from Pinterest, allows you to search for items you have previously captured with your phone’s camera. The feature also allows you to upload your existing photos from your camera roll.

Going forward, Pinterest will start surfacing shoppable pins in visual search results. This could serve as a powerful tool as tool to help a user or shopper make up his mind when shopping with the Lens. The idea is that a user that has gone through the length of taking a photo of a product he likes and searching for in on the platform will eventually want to buy.

