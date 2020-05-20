Pinterest launches new tool to help highlight product recommendations from fashion influencers

Share the joy















Pinterest and other social media giants are engaged in what one could best describe as the online ecommerce war. Everyone seems to be running against time; the race to catch a fair share of the online market is fierce. Pinterest has launched a new tool to help highlight recommendations from fashion influencers. The new tool is called Shopping Spotlight; it showcases selections of Pin products as picked by publishers and influencers in the fashion world.

From the screenshot above, Shopping Spotlight is easily accessible from a feed of highlighted panels atop your Search tab. The best part of this new tool is that all listings will be curated by guest experts and fashion influencers including journalists Elaine Welteroth, Blair Eadie a fashion blogger, and Sarah Sherman Samuel an interior designer.

“Recent trends like tie dye, terracotta home accents, and intergalactic makeup are now fully shoppable on Pinterest thru shopping spotlights. With the feel of a personal stylist and the look of an editorial magazine, shopping the latest trends as well as product picks of your favorite influencers and magazines has never been easier,” Pinterest said in a blog post on Monday.

When you tap through on any Spotlight, you will be able to view themed collections that include products that could keep you up to date with current trends and styles in the fashion world. You can also get latest items from brands that are helping with the fight against COVID-19.

Early in the year, Pinterest launched a new feature that will allow you to virtually try on makeups from popular brands. You will be able to try out lipstick from popular brands such as NYX, Sephora, Urban Decay, and Lancôme before buying. This is being made possible by the launch of a new Try On feature powered by Lens. All you have to do is to open the Lens camera icon in search, tap “try on” to explore various shades before swiping up to shop.

YouTube and Amazon both offer something very similar to this, and have a host of popular brands on their list. Without a doubt, this signifies the direction major social media companies are heading—bringing ecommerce closer and closer to the people in such a way as never before experienced.

Try On feature does not come with any skin smoothing or image altering effects. This makes it uniquely different from other features and services being offered by close competitors. Try On has also been integrated with Pinterest’s skin tone range, which means that you can see similar lip shades on skin tones that you find interesting.

