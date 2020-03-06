Pinterest introduces “custom search results” as fake news surrounding coronavirus grows

Share the joy















Spreading misinformation about the spread of the deadly coronavirus is assuming a dangerous trend that could be as deadly as the virus itself. People want the very latest—especially when it comes to curbing the virus or getting a cure for an infection that has killed more than 3,000 people at the time of writing this; but that could leave them vulnerable too. Social media platforms—Pinterest inclusive is working round the clock the help people get accurate information about the virus. Pinterest on its part, has launched “custom search results” to help wage war against misinformation about the coronavirus codenamed COVID-19 by the World Health Organization.

When you search for information about the virus on Pinterest, the platform will connect you with what is fact and what is not. It will provide you with authoritative information from the WHO; where of course, you will be presented with authentic details about the coronavirus. Per The Verger, Pinterest said the custom search results is a way to “connect Pinners with facts and myth-bust what’s not true with authoritative information from the [World Health Organization].”

A search for coronavirus or COVID-19 on the new custom search for instance would take you to a page where curated content from the WHO about how to protect yourself and your loved ones from getting the virus, how to wash your hands, when to use a face or nose mask, and more.

“We’ve been working with the World Health Organization over the last year to connect Pinners to facts about critical health topics, from the new coronavirus to vaccines,” said a Pinterest spokesperson in a statement per The Verge “We want to do our part to make sure people can find authoritative information when it really counts.”

Pinterest will also be getting rid of misinformation about the coronavirus from its platform. In so doing, the company said it will be directing users to the verified WHO Pinterest account to get regular updates.

Last year, Pinterest said it will start giving users exact information about vaccines and their safety when they enter relevant search term. The world’s catalog of ideas announced this in a new update where it said information sourced from various scientific organizations would be surfaced when relevant keyword is entered during search. Keywords such as “measles” or “vaccine safety” would provide answers sourced from various organizations.

Listed among organizations that information would be sourced from include the World Health Organization [WHO], the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention [CDC], the American Academy of Pediatrics [AAP], and the WHO-established Vaccine Safety Net; a network of websites that is responsible for providing vaccine safety information in different languages.

Share the joy













