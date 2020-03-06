Share the joy















Oppo repeatedly teased its Oppo Watch before. Recently, it finally revealed the said watch in full. And it looks like the Apple Watch. It has a curved glass with a square screen. Plus, it has integrated bands and black UI. But its frame is thinner than Apple’s smartwatch.

Oppo Watch an Apple Watch Clone

This watch is an Android-powered wearable. It runs on Snapdragon Wear 2500 chipset. It has 1GB of RAM with 8GB storage. You can make phone calls through an eSIM, just like the latest Apple Watches. You can also make payments through NFC but this option is valid in China, for now.

It also keeps track of your vital signs, like heart rate, menstrual cycles, as well as sleeping quality. But it lacks an ECG capability, which Apple Watch has.

There are two variants of this watch. You can have the 46mm version that can last up to 40 hours on one charge. The smaller version is a 41mm watch that can only last for 24 hours. Both watches can be charged quickly because of the company’s VOOC technology.

The two models have different water resistance levels. The bigger watch is rated at 5ATM while the smaller version is at 3ATM.

But the body design is similar to the Apple Watch. Most of its UI elements are somehow copied from Apple’s book.

It is not yet available worldwide but it will be in the coming months. If you live in China, though, you can pre-order it starting today. It will launch on March 24. The bigger watch will retail around $290. You can buy either the black version or the rose gold.

The smaller watch will cost around $220. You can choose from the black, pink or white version.

Oppo Watch is definitely a cheaper Apple Watch.

Cheap Imitators

Many companies now are copying Apple devices. For Oppo, it is not the first time that the company copied Apple’s design.

Oppo has been manufacturing smartphones and accessories in China that look exactly like those products designed by Apple.

Although Apple is not the first to make a smartwatch, it is no question that it is a trendsetter. Each time it releases a product, its rivals are rushing to imitate the design.

But Oppo is not alone in copying Apple’s design. Samsung is known to copy the ideas of Apple. In 2018, Samsung had to pay Apple millions of dollars because it copied its copyright designs and utilities.

It ridiculed Apple when it put a notch on its phones. However, it later used it for its mobile devices. Then, it mocked Apple in getting rid of the headphone jack but is now selling headphone jack-free.

But why do companies copy Apple’s designs? Well, you cannot blame them. Apple’s design is more desirable. That’s why Apple is touted as the market leader. Other brands are considered cheap.

Apple considers design as the starting point of each product’s development process. When Steve Jobs founded Apple, he did not settle for a good design. He wanted the design to be great.

