Online Slots and Social Media Psychology Comparisons

With the continued growth of the online gambling sector, it seems as though more and more sites are popping up each week providing gamers with an exciting place to play.

One of the main advertising channels used by online casinos is social media, which with almost 4 billion users worldwide provides companies with a near-endless audience. Online slots sites such as FruityKing.co.uk have proven particularly popular recently.

Although at first glance they appear to be entirely different, the truth is that online slots and social media have plenty in common when it comes down to the psychology of those who use these services.

In this article, we will take a close look at both online slots and social media, making comparisons where suitable and highlighting differences, too.

The Social Element

Let’s begin with the most obvious comparison to be made between the psychology of social media sites and online slots. The fact is, we use both of these media forms to socialise with others and feel part of a group.

As social creatures, human beings deeply feel the need to sense that they are part of a wider group and, when we do, our body produces hormones that make us feel good. Both social media, with its endless stream of likes and status updates and online slots games can help us to feel part of a tribe.

The Visual Side of Things

Like it or not, the fact is that many of us continue to use social media and online slots because we enjoy the visual stimulation that each activity provides. Whether through the bright colours and exciting graphics of a well-designed slot game or the carefully crafted feed of images provided by the world’s most popular social media sites, the fact is that these visual treats are just too powerful to resist. Once more, much of this comes down to hormones in a brain that can be released by simply looking at a screen.

What exactly are these hormones?

Social media and online slots can be said to have a similar psychological effect on users for one key reason. That is, both activities tend to trigger the release of dopamine and oxytocin in our bodies, two key hormones that regulate mood.

First, let us take a look at dopamine. Stimulated by reward cues and unpredictability, dopamine triggers positive feelings of desire and happiness in individuals. When we think about the way in which likes and retweets work, it isn’t hard to see why social media can be so addictive in this sense! Likewise, online slots create reward cues by providing winnings combinations with cash, while the small pieces of information provided with each spin act as a stimulus.

Second, let’s take a look at oxytocin. This is the hormone that is responsible for lowered stress levels, loving sensations and feelings of trust, empathy, and generosity. Clearly, it’s not for nothing that oxytocin is referred to by many psychologists as the ‘hugging hormone’.

Studies have shown that just a few minutes on social media can seriously spike oxytocin levels, whilst the feeling we get from a slots win can also trigger this hormone to be released.

Overall, it’s clear that online slots and social media can be compared in terms of their psychology on individuals. Not only do both release similar hormones, yet they function in a way that remains endlessly attractive for users.

