Off-Facebook Activity Feature is Available Worldwide: How to Use It? 

Off-Facebook activity feature lets have control over what data is being used. The social network launched this tool during the Global Data Privacy Day, which is an international initiative to boost awareness about the importance of respecting privacy.

What is Off-Facebook Activity?

It is a tool that lets you view a summary of the data Facebook receives on how you use websites and non-Facebook apps. With it, you can disconnect your data from the said social media.

Facebook and other websites are handing your browsing data to advertisers to give you targeted advertising. It is intrusive. For that reason, the company introduced this tool.

“Off-Facebook Activity marks a new level of transparency and control. We’ve been working on this for a while because we had to rebuild some of our systems to make this possible.”

The tool launched first in some parts of the world, like in South Korea, Spain, and Ireland. Facebook stated that it is looking toward stronger privacy protections. To use the tool, you can go to Settings and hit Facebook information. Look for Off-Facebook Activity.

From there, you can find a summary of the sites and apps that shared your activity. You can choose to remove them or opt to clear history. But experts are skeptical about it. Even if you disable Facebook’s ability to collect your data, it can still continue collecting information and your data will remain connected to this social media for two days.

Facebook stated that the data will be disconnected in 48 hours after detaching. In that case, within those hours, the company can still use them to improve its ad systems. Furthermore, your data will not be deleted from its servers. It only disconnects our personal data. It can still show up in some form.

Apart from the Off-Facebook Activity tool, the company also introduced Login Notifications. It is a tool that alerts you each time you use Facebook Login when using third-party apps. This tool lets you stay aware of the account being used. You can edit them through Settings.

Are these Tools Enough?

Unfortunately, experts are not satisfied with the tools that Facebook introduced to protect users’ data. For instance, they pointed out that its Messenger is still not using end-to-end encryption by default. In that case, experts do not recommend it for any private communications.

Indeed, it is easy to remove Messenger from your mobile device. However, if you are using Facebook to contact your family and friends, then you might find it difficult to delete your Facebook account entirely.

However, you can opt to make your account secure. Apart from enabling the Off-Activity, you can also disable the location tracking. You should also adjust the settings on who can see your Facebook photos and account.

The Off-Activity Facebook tool is not perfect. However, it can still help in protecting your privacy. You should consider clearing your history and disable access to sites and apps sharing your data with the said network. Then again, if it is not enough for you, then consider deleting your Facebook account entirely.

