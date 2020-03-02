New Google Pixel Features will Be Released this Month: What to Expect

Share the joy















Last year, Google released a new strategy to bundle new software tricks for Pixel phones and place them all in feature drops. Today, it released more updates that will roll out to Google Pixel users.

Motion Sense Gesture

It is one of the new features for owners of Pixel 4 and 4 XL. In here, you can tap above your device with a flat hand. You do not need to touch your phone.

After tapping, your device will pause and resume music. It is useful if you are having a conversation and you simply do not want to pick up your phone. Just tap above the phone and it will pause or play the music.

But not everyone was happy with this feature. It is not at all helpful.

However, you can use this feature to silence your phone quickly when going to a church or in a place where it requires you to turn off your phone.

Personal Safety App

This feature was launched in October 2019 on Pixel 4. It uses the sensors on your phone to detect if you are in a severe car crash.

It can also check if you require emergency services. If you do, you can request help through a voice command or with a single tap.

Latest AR Effects

Google also releases new AR effects. You can use them when you are live on the Duo device. They can make chatting more stimulating.

The AR effects will change according to your facial expressions. The Duo AR effects are only available on Pixel 3 and Pixel 4.

Selfies on Pixel 4 will also get better. The front-facing camera can create images with depth. It improves the Portrait Blur.

It also allows you to create 3D photos for your social media accounts. But it is only available on Pixel 4.

It also released emoji 12.1 update that lets you customize emojis on Pixel. It has a total of 169 new emojis that can represent wider different genders and skin tones.

Switching from light to dark themes has become easier. The latest update lets you schedule a dark theme at sunset and light themes at sunrise. This update is available on Pixels 2, 3, and 4.

Powerful Power Button

When you use Google Pay, the latest update lets you pick the right card faster. Simply press and hold the device’s power button so you can swipe through your cards, boarding passes or access anything in Google Play. But this feature will only be available in selected countries.

You can also take a screenshot of your boarding pass bar-code. Then, tap the notification so you can add it to Google Pay.

With this update, you can get real-time flight updates on your flight. Then, simply press the power button if you wish to access your boarding pass. This latest feature will be available to countries that accept Google Pay.

To know more about the latest Google Pixel features, you may visit Google’s support page here.

Do you own a Google Pixel? What do you think of the latest features? What is your favorite?

Share the joy













