New facial recognition tool being used by FBI, others could spell the end of privacy

Credit: https://www.nytimes.com/2020/01/18/technology/clearview-privacy-facial-recognition.html?smtyp=cur&smid=tw-nytimes

A new facial recognition tool currently available to law enforcement agencies including the FBI, the Department of Homeland Security, and local cops in Florida is reportedly threating the online and offline privacy of millions of people. A company whose identity is well-hidden has been making the tool available to law enforcement, and could have damaging consequences especially when it comes to the right of people to live a private life and be anonymous.

Clearview AI, a little-known startup company according to The New York Times, provides the tool to law enforcements, which they in turn use to take “a picture of a person, upload it, and get to see public photos of that person, along with links to where those photos appeared.”

Clearview, according to the report, built its database from more than 3 billion images it claimed to have scrapped from Facebook, Venmo, YouTube and millions of other websites. The database is not only huge; it is also scary when you consider the kind of information available to the company.

Law enforcements have, in the meantime, confirmed per NYT that they have been using the app to help solve shoplifting, identity theft, credit card fraud, murder, and child sexual exploitation cases despite not have enough information about how Clearview works and who is behind it.

Even worrisome is the fact that the report states that more than 600 law enforcements have been using the app in the past year. The tool works by using programming languages to pair it with augmented-reality glasses; giving users the ability to identify every person seen. Clearview has also licensed the app to a couple of more companies to be used for security reasons.

Interestingly, while Clearview was being investigated by Kashmir Hill of the NYT, the company was monitoring his activities. At the request of the NYT reporter Kashmir, a number of police officers ran his photo through the app. Soon after the request was made, the police officers received phone calls from representatives from Clearview asking if they were talking to the media. This, according to the reporter was a clear sign that the company had the ability as well as the “appetite to monitor whom law enforcement is searching for.”

Uploading sensitive public information to the database of a company whose reputation looks suspicious could have devastating consequences. What makes this case worse is that Clearview’s ability to protect people’s private data has now been tested.

Eventually, Clearview started answering questions being asked by Kashmir—insisting that its failure or refusal to answer in the past was because it was typical of a start-up in secret mode.

We probably have not heard the last on this; and we will definitely keep you updated once there is something more to add to this story.

