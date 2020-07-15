New Facebook report shows how COVID-19 lockdowns hit SMBs

Share the joy















[/dropcap]Facebook has published a report to show how COVID-19 lockdowns have affected small and medium-sized business owners worldwide.

The report collates responses from 30,000+ SMB owners across 50 countries, underlining the concerns and challenges of maintaining operations.

The insights drawn from the report highlights how organizations have to spend more in all fronts, as the pandemic wreaks damages with broad economic effects.

An ongoing job crisis

Here are some key points from the 49-page report:

The social network notes how employment rates will suffer for some time, even after this crisis.

“One third of small businesses surveyed reported a workforce reduction as a result of the pandemic, and 26% of businesses around the world had to entirely shut down their operations from January to May. In some countries, 50% of businesses had to close.”

Data shows how events and tourism industries took the hardest hit from the COVID-19 pandemic. About 54 percent of tourism agencies and 47 percent of hospitality and events SMBs reported near shutdowns.

All SMB sectors have taken considerable sales loss, with widespread impacts across all regions.

As losses pile up, business owners have limited capacity to pay their staff. While most of them reported having the same staffing—with help from government subsidies—some regions could not keep up with the costs.

An optimistic view

Despite the dismal data, Facebook reports SMB owners have high hopes.

“Nearly three quarters (74%) of businesses that were closed at the time of the survey expect to reopen as lockdown measures continue to lift.”

Sounds reassuring.

Yet some regions see high risks of a second wave, with cities and states returning to lockdown as numbers spiked after the first lifting.

Many small business owners have switched to online options to keep operations afloat.

“For example, in 20 In 49 of the 54 countries in the sample, at least one-third of SMBs indicated that they had earned a minimum of 25% of their sales from digital channels in the previous 30 days. In 15 of the countries surveyed, more than one-half of businesses were making at least 25% of their sales online. More than 60% of businesses are meeting this threshold in Singapore (62%) Canada (64%), Ireland (65%), and Russia (65%).”

We will see the new normal reaping the benefits of online shopping, as our habits adapt to these changes.

With new challenges come new trends. Now is the best time to invest in eCommerce. And the global lockdowns will only speed up the shift.

The Facebook report has a casual perspective of the ongoing situation. We can only hope to get back to the old normal at the soonest time possible.

SMBs comprise a huge chunk of business transactions. If they lose, we lose.

Support your local businesses whenever you can amid this COVID-19 crisis.

