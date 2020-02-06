Netflix Starts Streaming AV1 Videos to Save Data

Share the joy















Netflix starts streaming AOMedia Video 1 (AV1) videos. However, the support for this royalty-free video coding format is only for the Android app. It compresses video up to 20% more efficiently compared to VP9 that it is currently using.

AV1 Videos for Selected Titles

You can enable the codec for selected titles only. But you need to enable the Save Data option. However, Netflix failed to mention what titles are supported.

Although it only supports the Android app, the company is planning to launch AV1 on all platforms. It is also working with manufacturers to improve compatibility.

In 2015, the company announced that it was working with other companies, like Amazon, Intel, and Google, to develop royalty-free codecs that are compatible with modern devices.

The company revealed the AV1 codec in 2018. It promised freedom from paying licensing fees and saving up to 30% of data being used to stream HDR videos.

The limited use of AV1 for playback can be the result of insufficient hardware support. If you have enabled it, your device will be using more battery as you watch the same videos.

You may enable the said feature on YouTube by going to settings for Playback and Performance. However, you need to use a powerful computer if you are watching above 480p.

This codec is vital because it consumes less mobile data. Furthermore, the coding format is supported by major tech players.

The Alliance for Open Media founded in 2015 and it consists of companies like Netflix, Microsoft, Intel, Google, and Amazon.

Apple only joined in 2018. Currently, Apple’s devices do not support the VP9 standard. For that reason, you cannot watch YouTube in 4k on Apple devices.

AV1 codec is still in its early stages. But Netflix is planning to use it across all platforms. As it restricts use to save data, it indicates that the codec is not the best option for picture quality. Netflix also did not address the Android devices that support such codecs.

Netflix Subscribers

More and more people are subscribing to Netflix, not just in the US but also abroad. In 2018, it gained more than 130 million subscribers.

Most subscribers are using the regional Netflix service. However, some of them are using VP N service to access more content.

The company started to make original programs in 2013 when it realized House of Cards. Netflix released the entire season of the said TV series at once. In that way, subscribers can binge-watch the full season.

After the success of House of Cards, it produced new shows, like Stranger Things, Narcos and other titles. It invested in software that monitors its subscribers’ watching habits.

With that program, it can provide them with customized recommendations. In that way, users would simply watch the recommended videos, rather than searching through the app’s catalogs.

And with the addition of AV1 videos on Netflix, the company can expect its numbers of subscribers to continue to grow and will keep attracting new users. With the original production on the rise, users are getting high value for their money.

