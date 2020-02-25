Mozilla Firefox Will Enable by Default DNS Over HTTPS

Share the joy















Mozilla Firefox will enable DNS over HTTPS (DoH) by default. However, it is only available in the US. If you are outside this country, you may still turn it on manually.

The New Standard — Mozilla Firefox DoH

On February 25, Firefox started to introduce encrypted DNS over HTTPS (DoH). The rollout will go on in the next few weeks. This will help the company in finding major issues.

This is a new standard. It encrypts a part of your traffic that is sent over an unencrypted plain text connection.

During the transmission, though, others could see the sites you are visiting. It happens even if the site is encrypted through HTTPS.

Mozilla is the first browser to utilize this new standard by default. Other browsers, like Chrome, Edge Chromium and Brave, supported this feature but not by default.

Why It is Necessary?

Every time you type a site in your address bar, your browser undergoes a process of converting the taste into an IP address through a DNS lookup. This process is not encrypted.

In that case, others can see the sites you are visiting. The new standard encrypts the information to protect your privacy.

“Because there is no encryption, other devices along the way might collect (or even block or change) this data too. DNS lookups are sent to servers that can spy on your website browsing history without either informing you or publishing a policy about what they do with that information.”

In other words, those bad actors could see the sites you are visiting but they will not see what you did while visiting those sites because of the HTTPS.

The standard protects your privacy as it hides it as regular HTTPs traffic, rather than DNS queries.

Two years ago, the company started to work on improving DNS privacy. Chrome also supported DoH.

However, the standard came without any detractors. Some experts argued that DoH would make it easier for criminals to spread photos of child abuse, for instance.

Furthermore, it could circumvent whitelist filters, as well as parental controls. In that case, it would be difficult for ISPs to block illegal content.

It also will not prevent your ISP from tracking you because it can easily extrapolate browser history through other data.

Experts also stated that technology does not offer perfect privacy protection that the proponents of this standard claim. The reason for this is that it only protects some parts of the DNS lookup process.

In that case, the ISPs can still see the IP addresses that users are connecting to.

Last year, though, the company stated that it would provide an opt-in parental control.

Since Mozilla will not enable this feature by default worldwide, you will have to go to settings and enable the feature manually. That is if you live in the UK and other parts of the world.

If you are not sure how to do it, simply go to Settings and click the Networking section and find the option “Enable DNS over HTTPs.” You can also use other DoH server, rather than the default Cloudflare.

