Mozilla brings standalone private VPN to Android, Windows and Chromebook

Mozilla has finally joined the league of VPN developers—the browser giant has announced that it is adding its own standalone virtual private network. Hopefully, the browser king can make a big success out of this latest move just like it has made a name for itself with Firefox, which is a household name.

Mozilla is charging $4.99 per month for access to its VPN service—and that makes a lot of sense considering the fact that the best VPNs are not without subscription fees. For now, the service is still in its beta state, and should roll out when all tests have been successfully carried out.

Mozilla’s new VPN uses a new Wireguard protocol that is designed to work faster and more secure than the standard ones including OpenVPN. According to the company, you will be able to connect up to five devices simultaneously and use servers located in over 30 countries.

The standalone service is currently only available or open to users in the US, but will sometimes in the near future be available to people in other regions. However, you can sign up to receive an invite here and be informed when it becomes available in your region.

Mozilla started testing a new Virtual Private Network back in September as part of its revitalized Firefox Test Pilot program. The company announced this in a blog post—inviting testers to come and have a feel of the new tool. Though, Firefox did not actually refer to the new tool as a VPN, the Firefox Private Network is designed to provide “a secure, encrypted path to the web.”

Firefox stepped up protection of private data of its users when it started blocking tracking cookies by default last June. The feature was one of a couple of other changes announced by Mozilla. The enhanced tracking feature, which will be made available to users by default in the coming months, will stop hundreds of companies in the habits of tracking your online activities while using Firefox. In case you don’t want to wait for the feature to be turned on automatically, you can simply go to the privacy settings and select “Block Third Party Trackers.”

Mozilla said the feature is capable of stopping the “thousands of companies known for tracking” from having access to users’ private data. This is probably one of the biggest issues plaguing millions of users who have to daily deal with companies who won’t let them browse the internet quietly.

