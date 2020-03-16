Microsoft Teams Experienced Outage for Two Hours in Europe

Share the joy















Microsoft Teams is a collaboration tool that offers remote workers to work via a common space. With the coronavirus pandemic, thousands of workers are now starting to work from home and they are using this chat-based collaboration tool.

Unfortunately, the tool seemed not ready for the high number of remote workers. It was down for two hours in Europe. Users experienced issues when they signed into the service and while sending messages.

Two Hours After — Microsoft Teams was Back

After over two hours, the company amended the issues. However, it was down again when the world began to access it at 11:30 AM. The issue is clearly intermittent.

Microsoft released a statement saying that its engineering teams are actively monitoring the usage trends and performance of Microsoft Teams.

Unfortunately, the outage is not ideal at this time of the pandemic. Many businesses are urging their employees to work remotely. Thousands of workers are using this tool so they can collaborate with their peers.

Several schools are also using it to still teach their students remotely. Some schools in Europe are encouraging their students to use Microsoft Teams for any digital questions.

Not the First Time

But this is not the first major outage of the tool this year. It also went down last month when the company did not renew its SSL security certificate. Three hours after the outage, the said tool was working again.

The good thing is that there are various tools that you can use as an alternative to Teams. You may think about Skype for Business as it provides several features. If it does not fit your teams’ needs, then consider other tools.

Slack is a good alternative, too. It is easy to use and lots of features, as well. It makes all communication transparent and smooth.

With this tool, you can create channels for various teams, tasks, and projects. It is also easy to send an individual message to your members.

Hangouts is another chat tool that allows you to send and receive messages. Recently, Google allowed free access to its advanced Hangouts Meet video-conferencing feature. However, you must be a G Suite customer first.

With Hangouts Meet, you can gather a maximum of 250 members per call. Thus, it is ideal if you need to conduct a larger meeting. Furthermore, you can live stream up to 100,000 views per domain. You can also record every meeting and save it to your Google Drive.

These features are all available at no extra charge to all G Suite customers. You can use them up to July 1, 2020.

Most premium collaboration tools now are lifting their fees so others can use them within a limited period. Thus, if you are no longer satisfied with Microsoft Teams, you can use other tools with nearly the same features as Teams.

However, some may want to stick with this tool because of its versatile experience. Every conversation within Teams is saved as an asset that can be searched through Microsoft Graph.

Many customers in Europe are still experiencing outages. If you are one of them, you should try other tools similar to Microsoft Teams.

