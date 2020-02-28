Microsoft Removes Cortana Skills to Focus on Productivity 

Share the joy















Cortana Skills will leave Windows 10. Skills provide the task that the personal digital assistant can accomplish. For businesses, adding their skills allow users to interact with their service through Cortana. The digital assistant invokes the skills according to the input of the user.

Why Cortana Skills Will Go Away?

They are a useful tool. But Skills are leaving Windows 10. Microsoft announced it to focus on productivity.

“We’ve tightened access to Cortana so that you must be securely logged in with your work or school account or your Microsoft account before using Cortana, and some consumer skills including music, connected home and third-party skills will no longer be available in the updated Cortana experience in Windows 10.”

The new Cortana will do things that can amplify your productivity, like finding deals across Microsoft 365 or managing your schedule by providing you a preview of your meetings.

However, Microsoft will not remove everything. As per Microsoft’s statement, only some of the skills are going.

It means that some consumer skills will go away. However, Microsoft said that listing music, connecting home and some third-party skills will be leaving.

But you can still communicate with the digital assistant using voice or text. You can also set alarms and timers, as well as settings.

The updated Cortana will be available later this spring. The latest productivity features, however, will be launching first in the US.

Older Windows Versions

Microsoft also stated that it will end support for Cortana on older versions of Windows. And in April, it will get rid of Cortana from its Launcher.

The company explained last year that it thinks about this personal digital assistant as a service for businesses. For that reason, it wants the new Cortana to offer more productivity features to users with integrations into Office Tools.

Microsoft thinks that consumer services are a distraction. That’s why it is leaving it to Amazon and Google.

Cortana is Still Not Popular

Compared to Alexa and Google Assistant, Cortana is not that popular. Google Assistant dominates the market. Alexa, on the other hand, has a major role in the virtual-assistant appliance market. Thanks to its Echo lineup.

Unfortunately, Cortana is behind and cannot be found on this list. It is one of the reasons the company is shifting its focus. That’s why it is leaving a part of that market to Google, Apple and Amazon.

Cortana only started in 2013. It was introduced during the BUILD conference. But the company only integrated it into Windows Phone in 2014.

For many experts, Cortana has no room in the AI arms race. People are embracing Alexa, Google Assistant, and Siri. Some Windows users are not even aware of Cortana.

When Microsoft built Cortana and introduced it to the market, its digital assistant struggled in facing the uphill battle. The masses enjoy Siri on their iOS devices, Google Assistant on Android and Alexa in Echo.

It is only just a matter of time before Microsoft will give up on Cortana entirely and not just Cortana Skills. Microsoft could not compete with those three big guys in the personal digital assistant world.

