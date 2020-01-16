Microsoft officially launches its new Edge Chromium browser on Windows and macOS

Share the joy















The Microsoft Edge Chromium browser has finally been launched and is now available to both Windows and macOS users. If you use any of the aforementioned operating systems, then you can download the stable version of the new browser and start using it straightaway.

The new Edge browser is expected to fully replace the current Microsoft browser; though it seems the company is not really in a rush to speed up the actual roll out. The process actually kicked off with a test, and now being followed by a gradual roll out first to groups of Windows 10 users through Windows Update before being made available to everyone else during the summer.

In the future, the new Edge browser is expected to be baked directly into a future Windows 10 update, while it will also be part of Windows 10X for foldable and dual-screen devices, reports The Verge.

The new Edge Chromium browser is a bit similar to the current Chrome browser including boasting of support for extensions. However, it differs in terms of features like Collections that allows you to collate both images and content from the web, and tracking prevention. Also missing in this version is history sync; that however, will be added by Microsoft later this year.

Interestingly though, Microsoft is also making its new browser available on Windows 7 despite recently announcing that it will no longer provide support for the browser. At the start of the week, Microsoft announced that it is ending support for Windows 7—a decision that will leave your PC vulnerable if you fail to make the switch to Windows 10.

This will no doubt affect millions of PCs around the world, but the decision has already been made and die-hard Windows 7 fans are left with no choice but to make that important switch. While businesses and education Windows 7 users can continue to enjoy extended security updates, which of course, is not free, many others may not be able to keep up with the cost of doing so. Extended updates for Windows 7 Enterprise will come at about $25 per machine.

The price doubles in 2021 with a further 100 percent increase two years from now. That is just the minimum as Pro users will have to pay higher to keep enjoying extended security support. So, depending on the number of PCs in your organization, you are likely to pay more, which is not sustainable for organizations with limited budget.

To help you ease the cost, however, Microsoft according to The Verge, is offering a free year of post-retirement updates to Windows 7 customers with active Windows 10 subscriptions.

