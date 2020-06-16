Microsoft expands number of people visible during Teams meeting to 49

Share the joy















Microsoft Meets wants to keep up with the chase as Zoom continues to raise ahead of other competitors in the videoconferencing space. On Monday, the company [Microsoft] announced the expansion of participants who can be visible in a meeting to 49—exact same number allowed to be visible in Zoom.

Being able to see the faces of people in same meeting as you is an added advantage, and helps to make conversations smooth and encouraging. For those in classes, this should serve as one of the best piece of information coming out from Microsoft because it makes learning more convenient and lots of fun.

The preview is already available from this month, while general availability is not expected until fall. To make this possible, the Teams’ grid view has been has been expanded to 7×7, which will allows for a maximum of 49 participants on a single screen. The tech giant also added that educators will from this fall be able to create virtual Breakout Rooms to enable students meet and collaborate in small groups.

Teams was first announced back in November 2016, with only a handful of users able to access it at the time. It was and still is the biggest threat to Slack despite being less than two years in existence.

It has the advantage in terms of its deep integration into Office 365 apps, and has succeeded in winning the hearts of over 125,000 organizations. That perhaps, explains the reason why Microsoft is providing the app with all the backing it needs to replace Skye for Business.

Teams enables users to use Word, Excel, PowerPoint, SharePoint, OneNote, Planner, Power BI and Delve into Microsoft Teams. Built on Office 365 Groups, the app is a cross-application membership service that allows users to move from one collaboration tool to another.

Prior to the announcement replacing Skype for Business with Teams, the former was the app known for collaborating. As a matter of fact, Microsoft has over the last couple of years improved and added some new features to Skype to allow for faster text chats, video conferences and calls among users.

Unlike Zoom which allows 500 participants [premium only] however, Microsoft Teams only allows a maximum of 250 participants. The expanded visible participants is a smart move; one that has the capacity of placing Microsoft in a better stead when it comes to competing with Zoom and not forgetting Google Meet.

In a bid to fight off competition from Zoom video conferencing app, Google has made its Meet app free for everyone interested in using it—this change was made back in April.

The service usually was restricted to users with enterprise and education customers via G Suite. Going forward, anyone with just a Google account will be able to create free meetings of up to 100 people that can last for as long as they want. However, length of meetings will be restricted to just 60 minutes after September 30th.

Share the joy













