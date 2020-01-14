Microsoft ends support for Windows 7

Share the joy















One of the most successful and widely used Windows in history after Windows X is going away [gone actually]. Microsoft has announced that it is ending support for Windows 7—a decision that will leave your PC vulnerable if you fail to make the switch to Windows 10.

This will no doubt affect millions of PCs around the world, but the decision has already been made and die-hard Windows 7 fans are left with no choice but to make that important switch. While businesses and education Windows 7 users can continue to enjoy extended security updates, which of course, is not free, many others may not be able to keep up with the cost of doing so. Extended updates for Windows 7 Enterprise will come at about $25 per machine. The price doubles in 2021 with a further 100 percent increase two years from now. That is just the minimum as Pro users will have to pay higher to keep enjoying extended security support. So, depending on the number of PCs in your organization, you are likely to pay more, which is not sustainable for organizations with limited budget.

To help you ease the cost, however, Microsoft according to The Verge, is offering a free year of post-retirement updates to Windows 7 customers with active Windows 10 subscriptions.

A full-screen notification will start appearing for Windows 7 users from tomorrow. This notification will serve as warning that your system is now out of support. That said, the software giant is still trying to convince existing Windows 7 users to make the switch to Windows 10. If this did not have the desired effect before now, it is likely to change as users may now be left with no choice but to upgrade their systems.

In 2019, Microsoft announced that it would discontinue the Cortana app on iOS and Android. The company will discontinue it in several countries, including Canada, Australia, and the UK. Microsoft will kill it on January 31.

About this time in 2019, the company said that it was abandoning its ambitions for its virtual assistant. However, the company wants it to be useful by integrating it into the Microsoft 365 apps. That’s why it is ending its support for the app on both iOS and Android.

Microsoft brought its Cortana digital assistant to iOS and Android in December 2015. It was the company’s move to push its product Windows 10. Originally, the assistant was launched exclusively for Windows Phone. However, it evolved to connect Windows 10 and Android and iOS smartphones.

Cortana made its debut in the US and China, but soon spread to other countries. Microsoft worked hard to enhance the integration of opposing platforms. The company wanted to get the Android base experience and integrate it.

