Microsoft 98-366 Exam – Importance of Using Practice Tests

The need for the IT certifications has dramatically increased in the past few decades. Having a IT certification especially a Microsoft certification helps people get employment and the already employed people to boost their career. Earning Microsoft certifications shows the willingness and drive of the individuals obtaining those cerifications and are expected to positively impact their career growth. In particualr for people without experience, clearing IT certifications exams and earning the credential often opens many employemnt doors as potential employers value the in-demand certifications.

Microsoft certification program is popular

Speaking of the best certifying companies out there, you simply cannot forget about Microsoft. This company offers many certificates, one of which is MTA:Network Fundamentals. Many organizations use Windows Server 2016 and they need the certified professionals to work on this technology. This is what makes this credential so special, but to earn it, you need to take Microsoft 98-366. So, if you are willing to spend some extra time studying and have some prior experience with Windows Server 2016, you shouldn’t have any problems passing this exam.

So, let’s talk about this certification test and bring to light the main details that you need to know before taking it.

Number of questions is not exact

Microsoft doesn’t disclose a lot of information about its certification exams and the same is the case with the 98‑366 test. We don’t know the exact number of questions that are going to be part of it. However, by analyzing the past versions, we can predict at least 40 to 60 of them in this exam. The candidates will have 2 hours to attempt all these questions, therefore, time is going to be of the essence.

Different languages are available

There is some basic information that you need to know about Microsoft 98-366. One of the first things is that it is available in a lot of languages, including German, Japanese, Italian, and, of course, English. The exam costs $127, and if you are unable to pass itat the first attempt, you can always pay the fee again and have another try.

3 main topics to master

When you are taking Microsoft 98-366, just make sure that you are not spending too much time on a single question because it will prevent you from attempting the rest of them. There are a few different topics that are covered in the test and the 3 main topics are as below:

Understanding Network Hardware;

Understanding Protocols and Services;

Understanding Network Infrastructure.

Number of preparation options

Studying for Microsoft 98-366 certification becomes effective once enough time is spent using the right study material. There is a lot of study material available online that can help with your learning. Microsoft itself provides official resources that can be enough to cover the exam topics. These tools include – study guides, instructor-led training courses, videos, practice tests, links to forums, and free self-paced courses.

However, if you want to use additional sources, there are study bundles available at reasonable prices online. These packages typically include study guides, training courses, and practice questions with answers. To get an idea about the Microsoft 98-366 exam questions, practice questions will help you to get familiar with the questions and their structure. Once you are done studying for the exam, you can take mock tests to test your knowledge base.

Conclusion

Microsoft certifications are highly valued especially Microsoft 98-366. If proper time and attention is devoted, this valuable credential can be earned in a relatively short amount of time. As discussed in this article, a wise strategy to pass this certification is to leverage the online free study material coupled with a proven test prep material.

