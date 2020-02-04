Messenger Kids gets additional parental control features

Share the joy















Since Facebook launched Messenger Kids for kids in 2017, the social media giant has made a couple of improvements and added some features. The social media giant has made more improvements in the area of giving more controls to parents—and that is quite understandable. For instance, Facebook in 2018 added the ability for kids to invite new friends to the chat app by seeking for parental approval. On Tuesday, the social media giant announced that it is adding some more tools and features that will enable parents to manage their child’s experience in Messenger Kids—this will also come along with an update to the company’s privacy policy.

If you are a parent and want to access the new features announced today by the social media giant, then go to the dashboard within the Messenger Kids app in iOS or Android in the Facebook apps. There you can familiarize yourself with the latest per the parental control features and more.

Here are some of the latest addition to the dashboard:

Recent Contacts and Chat History: See who your child is chatting with, whether they are video chatting or sending messages and how frequently those conversations happened over the past 30 days.

See who your child is chatting with, whether they are video chatting or sending messages and how frequently those conversations happened over the past 30 days. Log of Images in Chats: See the most recent photos and videos your child has sent and received in their inbox. If you believe an image or video is not appropriate for your child, you can remove it from your child’s message thread and report it.

See the most recent photos and videos your child has sent and received in their inbox. If you believe an image or video is not appropriate for your child, you can remove it from your child’s message thread and report it. Reported and Blocked Contacts History: Access a list of the reporting and blocking actions your child has taken in the app. You’ll see a list of the contacts your child has blocked and/or unblocked, if they have reported any messages as well as any contacts they’ve reported and the reason for their action. Parents will continue to be notified via Messenger if their child blocks or reports someone.

Access a list of the reporting and blocking actions your child has taken in the app. You’ll see a list of the contacts your child has blocked and/or unblocked, if they have reported any messages as well as any contacts they’ve reported and the reason for their action. Parents will continue to be notified via Messenger if their child blocks or reports someone. Remote Device Logout: See all devices where your child is logged in to Messenger Kids and log out of the app on any device through the Parent Dashboard. (Note: This feature is not meant to control when kids have access to the app – try Sleep Mode for that.

See all devices where your child is logged in to Messenger Kids and log out of the app on any device through the Parent Dashboard. (Note: This feature is not meant to control when kids have access to the app – try Sleep Mode for that. Download Your Child’s Information: Request a copy of your child’s Messenger Kids information, similar to how you can download your own information within the Facebook app. The download will include a list of your child’s contacts as well as the messages, images and videos they have sent and received. Your child will be notified through the Messenger Kids app when you request this information.

Messenger Kids is a dedicated chat app designed for under 13 kids. The app was launched in 2017, and works within the Facebook app.

