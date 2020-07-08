LinkedIn will let you upload 10-second clip to teach people to pronounce your name

Share the joy















LinkedIn has launched a new feature that will allow you upload a 10-second audio clip to teach people how to pronounce your name. One of the most embarrassing things people face sometimes in a working environment is when they come across names that are not that common. It is usually a problem; especially when you are trying to leave a positive first impression.

“Correct pronunciation is not just a common courtesy — it’s an important part of making a good first impression and creating an inclusive workplace. That’s why we decided to provide a feature that gives you the option to share how to pronounce your name,” wrote Joseph Akoni Product Manager at LinkedIn in a blog post.

The new feature, which allows you to create and add an audio recording of your name pronunciation to your profile, is currently only available on iOS and Android versions of the app. Once it has been added to your profile, users will be able to click and listen to the proper pronunciation of your name. You can also listen to the proper pronunciation of other member’s name by visiting their profile.

A step-by-step guide on how to go about recording your audio has been added here, and you can get it done in quick and easy steps.

LinkedIn is always adding new ways to make people get their dream jobs and relate with others while on the platform—the audio clip for proper name pronunciation is one of such ways. Back in February, the professional network company launched “Fair Chance” filter; a new feature to help people with criminal record get a job.

People with criminal records often get stigmatized when it comes to getting a job. Imagine having to convince a potential employer that you have truly turned a new leaf and now ready to put the past behind you—it is always a difficult thing to do.

Per LinkedIn, more than 70 million people in the US have a criminal record—and that is huge if you ask me. Many of these may have served the time and want to get back to doing things the normal way which include getting a job.

“That’s why we’re excited to roll out a new “Fair Chance ” job filter to help job-seekers easily identify employers who have committed to consider applicants with a criminal record, thus removing a major barrier from their job search process,” LinkedIn said in a blog post.

