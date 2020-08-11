LinkedIn provides tips for social media managers

Share the joy















LinkedIn has posted a new guide for social media managers. It advises them on how to best use the many tools that the platform has to offer. These best practices will help boost engagement, increase content reach, and improve sales potential through connections within LinkedIn.

“So how do we drive the business outcomes we want to see through our day to day work in social? How do we strike the right balance between being witty and serious? And finally, how do we choose the right social media platforms to partner with to help amplify our voices? These are all questions we’ll be tackling [in the guide]. We’ll share our best social media management tips, taken from years managing LinkedIn’s own social media presence, in hopes that we can help you increase the impact of your efforts across the funnel,” LinkedIn explained.

The 32-page guide has five parts:

“Your business case for investing in social”

“Why social media managers should spend time on LinkedIn”

“How to tell your brand’s story on LinkedIn”

Building your audience on the platform

A guide to LinkedIn’s paid ad solutions

Each of these sections include an array of stats to support the case for social media management and marketing on the platform.

“While the professionals you want to reach might spend time on an array of social media channels, you need to catch them at the right time, when they’re in the market and the mindset to purchase. That’s what sets LinkedIn apart. It’s where the professionals you want to connect with are ready to engage with brands like yours,” LinkedIn added, and promoted its platform.

LinkedIn backs up its claims with usage stats and insights.

The guide has specific tips on how to make the most of engagement and reach. And it has tips on how to move connections to the next phase of the buying cycle.

It has Page tips and notes as well.

LinkedIn has key tips on how to boost company page engagement.

Reply to comments

Use hashtags and @mentions to boost the reach of each post

Always include a call to action

Work on Page insights to increase your audience

We can use the valuable tips here. While these tips are not new, these are good points to consider for social media managers in LinkedIn, especially because it comes from the firm itself.

You can download the Social Media Manager’s Guide to LinkedIn here.

