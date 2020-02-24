LinkedIn now prompts you to send a GIF when comments like “Congrats” are detected

Share the joy















Trust LinkedIn to always build on the strength of its platform. It is the social network of choice when it comes to connecting people, and helping them achieve their career goals. It is always interesting to be able to express one’s self in more ways than one—especially in those moments when you are lost for words. That probably is the reason why LinkedIn has just added new prompts so you can send a GIF when comments like “Congrats” are detected.

A screenshot of how the prompt works was posted on Twitter by respectable social commentator Matt Navarra. When next certain keywords such as “congrats” are detected in a comment, LinkedIn will prompt you to send a GIF that truly symbolizes it.

New! LinkedIn prompts you to send a GIF when it detects keywords such as “Congrats” in a comment h/t @pollingersocial pic.twitter.com/Agcf0TIWfo — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) February 24, 2020

However, the prompts will only show up in Messaging, and not in the main feed, which sounds much better.

There has not been any official announcement to that effect, but this does not look like a test; so, I would expect the feature to roll out to all users within the next couple of days. The last time I checked, the prompts were not yet available—so, I guess I might just have to wait a bit more.

About a year ago, LinkedIn responded to calls for more ways to respond to posts on its platform with “Reactions.” Reactions, according to the Microsoft-owned company, will allow you to be more expressive when you come across any post that interest you. The company said it is doing this because its users want more ways other than “Like” to express how they feel about a post.

Reactions, according to Ciccy Chen Associate Product Manager at LinkedIn, will allow you to express yourself in more ways than one. Reactions to posts could come in different ways with the new update. In addition to the “Like” button, you will also be able to use the following:

Celebrate: To celebrate a milestone, or achievement when you get a new job or show of support to a colleague or friend.

Love: As the name suggests, can be used to express deep likeness of a post or support during a conversation.

Insightful: Can be useful when you want to recognize an interesting idea.

Curious: This allows you to express a desire to know more about a post or react to a thought-provoking topic or idea.

Reactions can help you as a publisher to better-understand how your followers/readers appreciate your work. It gives you an idea on what work is left to be done, where to improve or focus your attention on, and whether or not to continue in a particular line of action.

