LinkedIn is working on Coronavirus banner to provide credible info for users

LinkedIn too has joined in the battle to help stop the spread of the coronavirus and keep people informed on the latest update. As per Jane Manchun Wong, the Microsoft-owned professional network platform is currently testing a new banner where you can get all the latest update about the virus.

A screenshot posted by Jane, showed that LinkedIn will make available to users latest information that has to do with the virus—and this will be coming off the desk of its editors. Information such as the number of infected people, spread, deaths, and maybe more will be made available.

Currently, there is no vaccine to prevent the virus; but the WHO and other credible health agencies and organizations have strongly advised that everyone should practice proper hygiene by washing of hands at least for 20 minutes or use hand sanitizers. This could probably form the kind of information LinkedIn will be providing through its new banner that is currently being tested.

LinkedIn is working on Coronavirus banner pic.twitter.com/YO24PESZTg — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) March 10, 2020

As part of its efforts towards fighting the coronavirus also known as COVID-19 outbreak, Google Play on Monday added a donation banner. Google’s initiative will enable the company through the Play Store help raise awareness and other supports including donations to areas hit by the virus.

Every donation through the Play Store will be sent to The Center for Disaster Philanthropy, the organization charged with the responsibility of assisting smaller local organizations in treating those affected by the outbreak.

Donations through the Play Store, can be from as little as $5 and as high as $100. Google, per 9to5google, said that “100% of your contribution goes to the nonprofit.” While direct donations towards fighting the virus can be made via the Center for Disaster Philanthropy, the Play Store option offers you an easier option because it makes use of your already existing billing information.

“The Center for Disaster Philanthropy is supporting local organizations helping to contain the COVID-19 outbreak and treat those affected. You can support their efforts right here on Play.”

Just last week, Facebook, shut down its London offices after one of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Subsequently, the premises were immediately closed, while its facilities were cleaned deep. The said employee came from the company’s Singapore office, and has been diagnosed with the virus.

Facebook has more than 3,000 employees across its offices in London, and is now contacting other employees who have in recent times visited its offices in the capital. The company has also informed every employee that has had contact with the person involved to self-isolate and be vigilant in watching for symptoms of the virus.

