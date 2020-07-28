LinkedIn has published a new guide to help businesses recover post-COVID-19

Share the joy















While nations and businesses are still trying to adjust to the new-normal as a result of the coronavirus pandemic, LinkedIn has already published a roadmap post-COVID-19 to help speed up the recovery rate. Things will no doubt return to normal; but how soon that happens could depend largely on the successes of various vaccine tests being carried out in different countries of the world. While medical scientists are busy at it, LinkedIn’s new six-step roadmap to kick starting your business post coronavirus could be exactly what you need.

The six-step roadmap which comes in PDF format, consists of latest trends, tools, and market research into a single place. The guide presents you with an effective framework to drive growth in your business when things start returning to normal—and the truth is that there is no point waiting until a vaccine is ready—you can start planning right away; and the guide present you with something to start with.

The six-step roadmap covers the following key points:

Know your role Current state assessment Take stock Optimize your measurement strategy with LinkedIn Activate platform best-practices Align on goals.

The 12-page guide, which has inputs from a wide range of industry experts, also includes actionable steps that your business can take to assess your current situation. To better inform your digital marketing strategy, LinkedIn added some interesting stats.

Unfortunately though, not all businesses would make it out of the dark days of the pandemic unhurt; but it is good to know that things are shaping up. If your business is already facing a difficult future as a result of the prolonged lockdown as a result of the spread of the coronavirus; it would do you more good than harm to have a look at the guide and see how much help you can get from it.

In other LinkedIn news, and closely related to the coronavirus pandemic, the professional networking company has announced plans to cut 960 jobs. The layoffs will reduce about six percent of the company’s workforce.

The job cuts signify how much LinkedIn itself needs to pay closer attention to its six-step guide. CEO Ryan Roslansky had while announcing the layoffs said: “COVID-19 is having a sustained impact on the demand for hiring, both in our LTS business and in our company. In GSO and GTO, there are roles that are no longer needed as we adjust to the reduced demand in our internal hiring and for our talent products globally.”

