Justin Bieber Used a Melody from Splice, an Online Sound Marketplace

Have you heard of Splice? It is where you can find royalty-free samples that you can use on your projects. It is an online marketplace where artists can go to purchase samples and use them in their songs. The samples are royalty-free. It gets rid of licensing and copyright risks.

Splice Users

And Justin Bieber is one of Splice’s users.

Bieber released a new album called Changes a few days ago. But it has sparked controversy when Asher Monroe, a vocalist, accused him of copying the melody in his song.

His song Synergy has the same melody as Justin’s Running Over. However, Laxcity, a music producer, pointed out that no one stole anything.

The melody line was taken from Splice. The company is working with producers to create sample music and be featured on the platform. These producers include the people behind Despacito.

Splice CEO, Steve Martocci, revealed that people are using the site to listen to more than 60 million samples every week.

The melody that Bieber used in his song can be found in a pack that Laxcity, a British musician, made for the platform. In that case, both Asher and Justin used the same sample but Justin did not copy that sample from Asher.

The sample could be added to any song. You can use it on the radio or podcast without worrying about licensing consequences. However, you must ensure that you obtained it from Splice.

This platform is one of the most popular royalty-free sites today. If you will use it on your music, though, you can expect that some people will use it in their song as well. To alleviate this risk, though, Bieber and his team added some percussive elements to the sample.

If you release a sample to Splice, you will receive a payout. Earlier this month, the platform paid out over $25 million to artists who put samples on the platform. It was a milestone for the company. It was a significant increase since it announced last year that it reached $15 million in payouts.

The company was founded in 2013. One of its goals is to allow musicians to put a part of their music into the platform and if someone uses it, the person is paying money to the musician who made it.

Promoting Underrepresented Artists

The platform promotes underrepresented artists. The company is featuring more female producers. Splice’s CEO explained:

“… we want to keep trying to inspire women to create. For us, we think more about about solving the problem at its core — at the very beginning. And as we’ve grown, we also doubled the amount of women from a percentage basis who are new users on our platform.”



The samples that you hear on Splice are available to anyone. You can purchase music and use it in your own song. The samples are snippets of inspiration.

The platform attracted $47 million in funding. It has been estimated that the majority of digital sample packs are pirated because the samples are quite expensive. With Splice, users pay $7.99 a month to download a maximum of 100 samples.

