Is Zelle Safe to Use in 2020? 

Zelle is a payment processing network. It is a service developed by some of the largest banks in the US. It lets you transfer money to other users, even if the users do not have a Zelle account yet. These users simply have to visit their bank’s app to find the transferred money.

It works like Venmo. However, Zelle is integrated into its partners’ mobile apps and websites. The advantage here is that there is no need to download another app just to use it.

Is Zelle free to Use?

It is a built-in service of some American banks. The goal is to transfer money in minutes without the use of a third-party app. However, the transfer time will depend on whether or not you and your recipient have the same bank that the service supports.

Venmo, on the other hand, can take a maximum of three days to receive the money. Recently, however, the app added an instant transfer feature but it comes with a small fee. It aligns with the services that Zelle offers.

But the next question is, how safe it is to use Zelle?

Is it Safe to Use?

There is a great number of users who reported having lost hundreds or thousands of dollars through Zelle.

These users stated that they lost their money when they utilized the service to transfer money to people they did not know.

The scam works by asking the buyer to pay through Zelle. Unfortunately, the seller can easily shut down his bank account and keep the money and disappear. But the buyer will not get the product that the seller was purportedly selling.

The seller can ask his bank to help him out. His bank will send a letter to the bank of the scammer. But the scammer’s bank can simply say that it cannot help the victim.

Authorized the Transaction

The banks that utilize Zelle cannot help the victims. The reason for this is that they do not have the legal obligation to do so because the buyer agreed that it was an authorized transaction.

In other words, Zelle does not offer fraud protection for buyers on the transactions. What consumers do not realize is that it works like PayPal. That is you must only use it to send money to people you know and trust.

It does not have any resolution system. If the seller is a scammer, your money will just evaporate. It lacks the safety features that PayPal offers to its users.

“If you don’t receive the item that you ordered, or it shows up significantly different from its description, you may qualify for Purchase Protection, and we’ll reimburse you for the full purchase price plus any original shipping costs, subject to terms and limitations. If you are charged for a transaction that you didn’t make, let us know within 60 days, and we’ve got you covered.”

Zelle does not have this kind of protection. In that case, if you use Zelle to transfer money or pay the seller, you better hope that the seller is not a scammer.

