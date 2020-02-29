iPhone 11 Survived Two Months Underwater

Share the joy















Apple iPhone 11 is not fully waterproof. However, it is water-resistant. It can survive when you dunk it in the pool. This device is rated IP68. It is water-resistant up to 6.5 feet of water for half an hour.

But an iPhone 11 Survived in Seven Seas Lagoon

MacRumors reported that an iPhone owner dropped her new iPhone 11 into the Seven Seas Lagoon. The owner, Lisa Troyer, reported the incident to the park employees. But she was told that recovering her device was unlikely.

“Our six-year-old daughter was particularly devastated, as pictures of her and Jack Skellington would never materialize; instead, they sat at the bottom of a lagoon.”

As a result, Lisa bought a new phone when she and her family returned home. But it was a happy ending for her.

Two months after she dropped her iPhone 11, the park employees contacted her with great news. That is, they managed to recover the said device.

What’s more unbelievable is that the iPhone 11 was still functional. Although the phone case had some sand, the iPhone was fully functional. She recovered the photos she took with her family.

As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 11 is only IP68. It is water-resistant up to two meters. However, the lost iPhone survived in harsher condition and for a lot longer than 30 minutes.

iCloud Backup

Even if the iPhone did not survive, Lisa’s photos could still be accessed through iCloud. Furthermore, the family was not sure how deep the dock was where she dropped the phone.

Then, among the many phones that went into the water, Lisa’s phone was the only one that worked.

Some experts have experimented with this phone The testers said that the iPhone could still function after it was submerged to water 13-feet deep for 30 minutes. It was dried using a lint-free cloth. After completely dried up, the device still worked with no fogging on the camera lenses.

For 26-feet testing, the iPhone 11 survived after 30 minutes. The touchscreen was still working and the cameras are working. They took another test. This time, for 39 feet to the seafloor. They dried the device for 72 hours. And the phone was still working.

However, the test does not truly confirm whether or not all iPhone 11 will survive when you drop it in deep water. But Lisa’s phone did.

It may be proof that iPhone 11 could withstand a lot more water than Apple claims. Then again, you should not start dropping your iPhone and find out if it does survive underwater. Keep in mind that Apple does not cover water damage in its warranty.

Apple will not fix repair any waterlogged phones, even though it claimed that its latest iPhones are waterproof. The company stated not to swim or bathe with your iPhone. You should also not be using it in a sauna or steam room. And do not submerge it in water intentionally.

If water splashes on your iPhone, rinse it with tap water Wipe it off with a lint-free cloth. Before you open the SIM tray, make sure that your device is completely dry.

Share the joy













