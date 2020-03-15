Instagram to start sharing revenue from IGTV ads with creators

Share the joy















In a bid to compete with YouTube and provide creators with an opportunity to make money from the content they provide on IGTV, Instagram will soon start sharing revenue generated from ads. IGTV as may have known before now, is Instagram’s home for longer videos.

Per Bloomberg, Instagram has started reaching out to top video creators on its platform since Friday, asking them to partner with the platform on ads tests. Those in the program, according to the report, will get a 55 percent share of revenues from all ads in IGTV, which is the same rate as YouTube. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that Instagram will start testing the ads this spring.

“This is another step forward to help creators monetize with IGTV,” Justin Osofsky, chief operating officer of Instagram, said in a statement per Bloomberg. “To be sure we get this right, we are talking to a few emerging creators to help us test this and plan to expand slowly.”

One of the problems affecting the growth of IGTV since it was launched in 2018 has been that of attracting and retaining top creators. This has been attributed to lack of incentives to encourage creators to provide content for the platform.

Last month, reliable tipster Jane Manchun Wong posted a screenshot showing how Instagram was planning to start sharing revenues generated from IGTV ads with creators. The Bloomberg story all but confirms Jane’s tweet, which is a big plus for creators on the platform. It is a win-win situation for both creators and Instagram.

Creators for one will be encouraged to bring their content to the platform because there is something in it for them. Instagram on the other hand, will have relish the big opportunity this move is going to present to IGTV to wake up from its slumber and achieve its purpose.

Further confirming the story to TechCrunch, Instagram said it has internally designed an Instagram Partner Program that will give creators the opportunity to earn money by showing ads along with their videos on the platform. This, according to TechCrunch will encourage creators to bring top notch content to the platform.

The monetization program could work in similar way as Facebook Watch—a feature that allows produces to earn 55 percent cut from revenue accruing from “Ad Breaks” that are placed in-between content. For now, it is not clear what percentage or if Instagram would adopt similar one as that of Watch when it comes to revenue sharing.

What we have at the moment in terms of content is nothing to write home about and does not as a matter of competition worry a platform like TikTok that is making all the headlines these days. A lack of quality content could probably be the reason why the standalone IGTV app has not really attracted the kind of downloads one would have expected.

