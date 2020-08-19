Instagram Quietly Launches New Suggested Posts Feature

Share the joy















So you can keep scrolling longer.

Instagram wants you to stay in the app and scroll for more photos. The Facebook-owned social media introduced the Suggested Posts feature. This feature will show after you have completely viewed all the new posts from the accounts you follow.

After seeing the “you’re all caught up” message, you will see additional content that you might want to scroll. The suggested posts are based on the types of posts you have liked, saved, or commented on.

This is the platform’s way of keeping you addicted to the app. It makes your feed infinite. By introducing this feature, it’s pretty obvious that Instagram needs to compete with TikTok’s algorithm, which is a more pressing issue for IG.

Is It the Same as the Posts on Explore?

The suggested posts are not the same as the posts showing up in Explore. Instead, the suggested posts are related to the content that you follow. Explore, on the other hand, will give you adjacent content.

For instance, if you follow ketogenic content, engages with this type of content regularly, the suggested post can be a new ketogenic photo from a person you don’t follow yet. Explore, on the other hand, contains posts that are related to ketogenic and other dieting programs. In other words, suggested posts are more specific while Explore provides broader topics.

Instagram didn’t comment on how users reach the end of their feeds per day. In the suggested posts, you will see some ads. For now, the photos and videos that will show up in suggested posts are the ones posted to the grid. It means that IGTV and Reels posts won’t be displayed.

This feature is said to be the answer to people who wish to see more posts after reaching the end of their feed. However, it’s different from TikTok.

The video-sharing platform learns what you love over time. As a result, it gives you new videos directly without having to follow anyone. This makes TikTok truly addicting as more users are stuck at home.

With TikTok’s addicting feature, it leaves Instagram finding new ways to compete. Although the company released Reels, it doesn’t seem like it can compete with Tiktok effectively.

This new feature contradicts Instagram’s stance two years ago about screen time. When the “end of feed notification” launched, the company made it with users’ mental health in mind.

At that time, Instagram said that it was working on features that will assist the community in becoming mindful of their time spent on the platform. However, the suggested posts could easily make IG users hook to the app for longer.

But Instagram said that the new feature will make it easy for users to see relevant content when they reach the end of their feed.

With this feature, users will have a continuous feed of posts. It’s also a way for Instagram to include more space for ads to further monetize the app.

No matter what the reason for Instagram in introducing this new feature, it still shows that it wants its users to spend more time in the app.

