Instagram opens the door for creators to monetize their content

Instagram has finally opened up money-making access to its creators to monetize their content on the platform. This important milestone is a game changer that will encourage creators and make them feel they are an important part of the platform.

Facebook-owned Instagram announced today that it will start displaying ads on its IGTV video app. It also announced that revenue accruing from such ads will be split with influencers who created such videos for the platform. With this, influencers will now be able to make money via Instagram Live and IGTV.

Creators are at the heart of Instagram and we want to help them turn their passion into a living. Today we’re sharing new ways creators can make money in both Instagram Live and IGTV. — Vishal Shah (@vishalshahis) May 27, 2020

While this is a big plus for creators, the update serves as another avenue for parent company Facebook to show ads to more people. With this arrangement, Instagram is set to share at least 55 percent of revenue generated from these ads with creators. This is more than enough to encourage more influencers to make the switch from other platforms or at least bring some of their content to Instagram.

“We have always been committed to supporting creators as they turn their passion into livelihoods – because every creator is unique, that means providing a mix of monetization tools to help creators of all sizes, from the emerging to the more established,” Instagram said in a blog post.

Badges in Live

As a way of supporting their favorite influencers, fans will be able to purchase newly introduced badges during a live video. This move was inspired by how people supported their favorite creators in Live with comments, likes and donations during the COVID-19 crisis.

Instagram says creators have warmed up to Live in several ways, which has led to a 70 percent increase in views between February and March. Creators will now be able to monetize their content, which will in turn enable them to generate income from the content they are already creating.

Fans that have purchased badges in support of their favorite influencers will have them [badges] appearing next to their name throughout live video. They will also stand out in the comments and unlock additional features, including placement on a creator’s list of badge holders and access to a special heart.

IGTV Ads

Last March, Bloomberg reported that Instagram was planning to bring ads to IGTV. This has now been confirmed as Instagram announced on Wednesday that starting from next week ads will start appearing on its long-form video destination.

IGTV ads will appear when you click to watch IGTV videos from previews in your feed. The video ads, according to Instagram, will be built for mobile and up to 15 seconds long. “We’ll test various experiences within IGTV ads throughout the year – such as the ability to skip an ad – to make sure the final result works well for people, creators and advertisers.”

