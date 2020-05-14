Instagram Live videos can now be saved to IGTV and still be downloaded

Share the joy















As a celebrity who constantly engage your audience through Instagram Live stream, one of the things you always wished for was the ability to keep your video for a longer time so that your viewers can get a second chance to see them. The good thing is that Instagram has now announced that your videos can now last much longer on IGTV even after the usual timeframe of 24 hours has elapsed.

Prior to this announcement, one of the biggest drawbacks of Instagram Live videos is that it does not last more than 24 hours since it takes place in Stories. With the new arrangement, viewers who missed your livestream can get a second chance to see it.

Musicians and other entertainers who usually organize Q&A session will now have the chance to properly archive their streams—enabling viewers to watch them later. The option to download and share your videos to YouTube still remains—and serves as an added advantage to the latest arrangement.

Want to save your Live videos to IGTV? Now you can 🤩 and they'll stick around longer than 24 hours in stories. pic.twitter.com/x5OjjmcA7u — Instagram (@instagram) May 14, 2020

Instagram will soon start sharing revenue generated from ads. IGTV as you may have known before now, is Instagram’s home for longer videos. Per Bloomberg, Instagram has started reaching out to top video creators on its platform since Friday, asking them to partner with the platform on ads tests. Those in the program, according to the report, will get a 55 percent share of revenues from all ads in IGTV, which is the same rate as YouTube. Citing people familiar with the matter, Bloomberg reports that Instagram will start testing the ads this spring.

One of the problems affecting the growth of IGTV since it was launched in 2018 has been that of attracting and retaining top creators. This has been attributed to lack of incentives to encourage creators to provide content for the platform.

Last March, reliable tipster Jane Manchun Wong posted a screenshot showing how Instagram was planning to start sharing revenues generated from IGTV ads with creators. The Bloomberg story all but confirms Jane’s tweet, which is a big plus for creators on the platform. It is a win-win situation for both creators and Instagram.

Creators for one will be encouraged to bring their content to the platform because there is something in it for them. Instagram on the other hand, will have relish the big opportunity this move is going to present to IGTV to wake up from its slumber and achieve its purpose.

The monetization program could work in similar way as Facebook Watch—a feature that allows produces to earn 55 percent cut from revenue accruing from “Ad Breaks” that are placed in-between content. For now, it is not clear what percentage or if Instagram would adopt similar one as that of Watch when it comes to revenue sharing.

