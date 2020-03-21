Instagram launches new “Stay Home” sticker in Stories

Share the joy















The WHO advises that people should stay at home as one of the measures being out in place to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. The virus as we already know does not have a cure, but when people maintain a distance of 1 meter apart, the chances of slowing down the spread is really high. To make staying at home more fun, Instagram has just launched new “Stay Home” sticker in Stories.

The sticker, according to the Facebook-owned app, is geared towards encouraging people to share their “Stay Home” stories. When using the sticker, your videos and photos will also be added to shared Instagram story where others can then see how you are staying safe by staying home.

It is a laudable move, and one that will help people see things from the fun side of staying back home probably doing nothing and waiting for the spread in their community to slow down.

Today we’re launching a new “Stay Home” sticker that you can find in Stories. If you use the sticker, your photo or video will be added to a shared Instagram story where people can see how you're staying home and staying safe ❤ pic.twitter.com/MtU3d4bKKq — Instagram (@instagram) March 21, 2020

WhatsApp, another Facebook subsidiary yesterday announced a new partnership with the World Health Organization to fight misinformation about the coronavirus. A new chatbot was launched on Friday to provide the public with latest information about the novel coronavirus. The chatbot among several other things, will dispel rumors and fake news surrounding the virus and its spread.

The chatbot, according to information provided by WhatsApp on its blog, is free to use for everyone. It has been designed to provide answers to questions from members of the public about COVID-19. It will also give prompt, reliable and official information all day, and wherever you are in the world.

To start with, simply add the number +41 79 893 1892 to your phone contacts and then text the word “Hi” in a WhatsApp message to get started. The chatbot has been designed to respond to a series of prompts and will be provided with regular updates about the virus and its spread across the world.

Facebook is putting COVID-19 information page atop your newsfeed. The new page according to Bloomberg, will disseminate verified materials from reliable sources such as the World Health Organization. This will enable the social media behemoth to counter the spread of fake news about the virus, which has now been described as a global pandemic.

The information page will among several others, feature content by academics and celebrities, and will amplify tips and best practices from the World Health Organization and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on issues like social distancing and hand washing.

Facebook’s latest move is not just based on its desire to keep the people informed, the platform seems to be experiencing a surge in the number of people who now have to rely on the social media behemoth for information about the virus. People now rely on the platform for latest on the COVID-19 virus—hence the need for this latest move.

Share the joy













