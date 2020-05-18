Instagram launches a new way to get inspired and get information

Share the joy















One of the issues people face while staying safe at home is how to take care of their mental health—it is a big issue; but Instagram is lending a helping hand in that direction. The Facebook-owned ephemeral picture sharing app has just announced a new way to get information and get people inspired.

In this age of misinformation, Instagram’s latest effort could go a long way—and things could really change especially when it comes to wellness.

“We know many people are struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic, so we are first focusing Guides on wellness content. We’ll enable creators to connect with expert organizations to share resources during this time, including tips on how to look after your well-being, maintaining connection with others or managing anxiety or grief.”

Starting today, you can check out Guides – a new way to discover recommendations on Instagram. We know people are struggling due to COVID-19, so the first Guides focus on wellness content from respected organizations and creators. Find out more: https://t.co/nade33EfoM pic.twitter.com/AgivMXB1vk — Adam Mosseri 😷 (@mosseri) May 18, 2020

As expected, Instagram is not in this alone, and has partnered with creators and organizations including @afspnational, @heads_together, @vitaalere, @klicksafe, @headspace_aus, @deepikapadukone, @sudahdong, and @eenfance. All you need to do in order to view a Guide is to visit the profile of any of the aforementioned participating creators or organizations. You can then tap the middle icon to view their Guides.

You can see posts and videos that the creator has curated when viewing a Guide—and this comes along with helpful tips and advice. To learn more about a specific post, simply tap on the image or video to view their original Instagram post. You can also share a Guide to your story or in Direct by tapping on the share button in the upper right corner.

Instagram is currently testing “Business Resources;” a new tool to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last month, reliable tipster Jane Manchun Wong posted a screenshot showing a number of resource tools that businesses can use to interact with customers during the pandemic. Under the Support Your Business feature, you can find information on where to access loans grants, and raise funds to help your business. This includes; forgivable business loans, Facebook small business grants, claim ad credits among others.

The Business Resources tool is preloaded with loads of features that are very important for business during the lockdown. No official statement has yet been made by Instagram as regards this story, but we do trust that something on that front is on the card considering the pedigree of Jane when it comes to such stories.

Earlier on, Jane posted a screenshot of a similar feature being worked upon by Facebook. According to the reliable reverse engineer, the social media giant is testing a Coronavirus Business Information Center.

