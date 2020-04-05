Instagram is working on a new Live Fundraiser feature

Share the joy















Fundraiser features are getting a lot of mentions these days—this is so considering the coronavirus pandemic and other matters that require urgent attention. Facebook, Google and the likes all have one fundraisers feature/button or the other; and individuals and organizations have benefited from them immensely. Instagram is reportedly working on a live fundraiser feature that will alert your followers whenever you initiate one.

A screenshot of the new feature being tested by Instagram was posted on Twitter by reliable tipster Jane Manchun Wong. The world right now could do with all the funds it could raise considering how the COVID-19 pandemic is spreading and causing havoc among nations.

The feature is, however, only available in the US and the UK; with no words as to whether or not it could become available to people in other countries anytime in the future. Being able to raise money live cold have more positive effect than doing it any other way.

Such feature already exists on Facebook, and adding it to Instagram will further give people more options to raise funds for worthy cause.

In 2019, Instagram launched a “donation sticker” that allows nonprofits keep 100 percent of proceeds. It further confirmed the company’s love for stickers or probably just goes to show that the feedback Instagram has been getting from users have been encouraging.

Charity organizations and their supporters will be able to create a 24-hour fundraiser on Instagram Stories. Giving can be made without exiting Instagram, while all the money raised goes to nonprofits.

In 2017, Facebook updated its Safety Check tool by adding fundraiser so people can immediately take specific actions amid a crisis. Speaking about the update, Facebook Social Good VP Naomi Gleit said that Safety Check, which informs family and friends about their wellbeing during grave situations, is now an option to use disastrous events to raise funds. The feature will include more details about a crisis and an option to add more context with a personal note in users’ Safety Check status.

Last month, Instagram launched a new “Stay Home” sticker geared towards encouraging people to share their stay home stories. When using the sticker, your videos and photos will also be added to shared Instagram story where others can then see how you are staying safe by staying home.

It is a laudable move, and one that will help people see things from the fun side of staying back home probably doing nothing and waiting for the spread in their community to slow down.

The WHO advises that people should stay at home as one of the measures being out in place to slow down the spread of the coronavirus. The virus as we already know does not have a cure, but when people maintain a distance of 1 meter apart, the chances of slowing down the spread is really high

Share the joy













