Instagram is testing some new DM emoji reactions

Instagram is testing a couple of new direct message emoji reactions. The test, according to reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, is currently being tested by Twitter’s internal employees. At this state however, non-employees will only see the “heart” response since test is still only at the primary stage.

Instagram has been testing the emojis for a while now, but the truth according to Jane is that we may have to wait a bit longer before we can get a chance to experience it. That said, it is a bold move—one that Twitter recently launched. Quick DM emoji reactions for one, will encourage engagement among users.

Instagram is working on Reactions for Direct Messages Currently, “non-employees can only see the ❤️ reaction” Facebook’s Tech Comms Manager @alexvoica confirmed this unreleased feature and this is “something they’ve been testing for a few days” pic.twitter.com/EzVWfA6Doo — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) January 30, 2020

Instagram also recently began testing direct message on the web. You will be able to chat with your followers on your web browser on Instagram. The Facebook owned ephemeral photo sharing app began testing the new feature with a handful of users, which was first reported by TechCrunch a year ago.

Instagram explained that its website users will be able to see when they have received new DMs, view their whole inbox, start a new message threads or group chat, send photos [but not capture them], double click to Like and share posts from their feed via Direct, so that they can respond to friends with memes or gossip. Users, however, will not be able to send videos, but will be able to view non-disappearing ones.

Instagram chief Adam Mosseri said: “For those of you into your DMs, today we start to test Direct on desktop web. Now, it’s only a small percentage of people for now—we need to make sure it works well—but we hope to bring this to everyone soon.”

The small test is expected to lead to a wider roll out, which is not expected to take a very long time. Until then, we have no choice but to keep our fingers crossed.

Instagram is also working a new option that will let users choose who can mention them. This is another effort geared towards making the platform safe for everyone. The feature could be very useful when it comes to protecting users on the platform from being harassed.

The feature was spotted by reliable tipster Jane Manchun Wong, and as usual, she posted a screenshot of the upcoming feature, which shows three different options including: “Everyone,” “People You Follow” and “Off.”

Like I said earlier, the feature will serve as a useful tool when it comes to protecting users from online harassments. Twitter too has a similar feature in the making, which makes it look like everyone is working towards the same direction.

