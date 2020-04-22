Instagram is testing “Business Resources” to help business during COVID-19 pandemic

Share the joy















These days, businesses may have to be extra creative to survive the coronavirus pandemic. Having an online presence is no longer enough—you have to dig deep to get things going if you want to stay afloat. The good thing, however, about necessity is that it gives birth to invention. Instagram is currently testing “Business Resources;” a new tool to help businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A screenshot per reliable tipster Jane Manchun Wong shows a number of resource tools that businesses can use to interact with customers during the pandemic. Under the Support Your Business feature, you can find information on where to access loans grants, and raise funds to help your business. This includes; forgivable business loans, Facebook small business grants, claim ad credits among others.

The Business Resources tool is preloaded with loads of features that are very important for business during the lockdown. No official statement has yet been made by Instagram as regards this story, but we do trust that something on that front is on the card considering the pedigree of Jane when it comes to such stories.

Instagram is working on “Business Resources” to help businesses through this time pic.twitter.com/s3ZjImUR8Q — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) April 21, 2020

Earlier on, Jane posted a screenshot of a similar feature being worked upon by Facebook. According to the reliable reverse engineer, the social media giant is testing a Coronavirus Business Information Center.

A few days ago, 5.2 million people filed unemployment claims, bringing the total number to 22 million in the last four weeks in the US. The figure could go up considering the fact that the pandemic is not showing much sign of slowing down in the US. The aforementioned figure is just for the US—with millions of people in other countries likely to be without a job by the time the lockdown is relaxed. Businesses are badly affected, and could do with government intervention to remain in business. Facebook, according to Jane Manchun Wong, a reliable reverse engineer, is already working on a Coronavirus Business Information Center.

Facebook wants to use the Coronavirus Business Information Center to provide “tips and tricks for businesses through this time during the pandemic.” Businesses will learn how to stay safe and be informed, stay in touch with customers, bringing their business online, prepare a customer service plan, and provide series of frequently asked questions [FAQ].

The Facebook Coronavirus Business Information Center will also serve as an avenue for businesses to inform their customers and clients of any change in operations that may have been influenced by COVID-19. According to the screenshot, you will also be able to sell gift cards as a business owner.

This should be out soon considering the fact that most businesses are already in bad shape and require some help to get back on track. The truth about the coronavirus pandemic is that things may not get back to being the way they were in the next couple of months—it is going to take some time. Efforts such as the one being worked on by Facebook and governments around the world would help most businesses to get back on track.

