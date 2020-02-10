Instagram is testing a video trimmer feature for Stories

Share the joy















A video trimmer feature is long overdue—it is one tool a lot of users have been asking for. The good news is that a tool within the Instagram app that will allow you to trim your videos before posting them to your stories is now being tested.

This is one feature that will go a long way to help you adjust the size of your videos before being posted. It is an overdue one because you can find such feature when using TikTok.

Instagram is working on video trimmer for Stories pic.twitter.com/igzErbhjdO — Jane Manchun Wong (@wongmjane) February 8, 2020

The screenshot of the feature was posted on Twitter by no less a person than reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong. Jane as you already know, has carved for herself a reputation when it comes to inside stories especially unreleased features. Her reputation for getting most these stories right months or even days before they are released fills us with much hope that this feature may likely be confirmed soon.

In other Instagram news, there is a chance that IGTV creators could start making money with ads on the platform. This is coming close to two years since the long-form video hub was launched by the Facebook-owned app.

This piece of information was confirmed to TechCrunch by the company. Instagram said it has internally designed an Instagram Partner Program that will give creators the opportunity to earn money by showing ads along with their videos on the platform. This, according to TechCrunch will encourage creators to bring top notch content to the platform.

The monetization program, according to TechCrunch, could work in similar way as Facebook Watch—a feature that allows produces to earn 55 percent cut from revenue accruing from “Ad Breaks” that are placed in-between content. For now, it is not clear what percentage or if Instagram would adopt similar one as that of Watch when it comes to revenue sharing.

What we have at the moment in terms of content is nothing to write home about and does not as a matter of competition worry a platform like TikTok that is making all the headlines these days. A lack of quality content could probably be the reason why the standalone IGTV app has not really attracted the kind of downloads one would have expected.

IGTV, a long-form video feature was launched by Instagram in June 2018. IGTV hosts video content of up to one hour in length, and anyone can upload videos either from Instagram or the dedicated app. Everything about your upload is mobile-related, which means the videos will be in portrait mode.

Still more on Instagram, the social media giant is testing a couple of new direct message emoji reactions. The test, according to reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, is currently being tested by Twitter’s internal employees. At this state however, non-employees will only see the “heart” response since test is still only at the primary stage.

Share the joy













