Instagram is finally letting IGTV creators make money with ads

Finally, there is a chance that IGTV creators could start making money with ads on Instagram. This is coming close to two years since the long-form video hub was launched by the Facebook-owned app.

This piece of information was confirmed to TechCrunch by the company. Instagram said it has internally designed an Instagram Partner Program that will give creators the opportunity to earn money by showing ads along with their videos on the platform. This, according to TechCrunch will encourage creators to bring top notch content to the platform.

The monetization program, according to TechCrunch, could work in similar way as Facebook Watch—a feature that allows produces to earn 55 percent cut from revenue accruing from “Ad Breaks” that are placed in-between content. For now, it is not clear what percentage or if Instagram would adopt similar one as that of Watch when it comes to revenue sharing.

What we have at the moment in terms of content is nothing to write home about and does not as a matter of competition worry a platform like TikTok that is making all the headlines these days. A lack of quality content could probably be the reason why the standalone IGTV app has not really attracted the kind of downloads one would have expected.

IGTV, a long-form video feature was launched by Instagram in June 2018. IGTV hosts video content of up to one hour in length, and anyone can upload videos either from Instagram or the dedicated app. Everything about your upload is mobile-related, which means the videos will be in portrait mode.

IGTV is made simple for every user, there is no need to search to start watching content from those you follow on Instagram. Among other things, you can swipe to discover more video content, switch between “For You,” “Following,” “Popular” and “Continue Watching” among other features added to the app. Sending and liking videos you find interesting are also part of the newly launched app.

In other Instagram news, the social media giant is testing a couple of new direct message emoji reactions. The test, according to reliable reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong, is currently being tested by Twitter’s internal employees. At this state however, non-employees will only see the “heart” response since test is still only at the primary stage.

Instagram has been testing the emojis for a while now, but the truth according to Jane is that we may have to wait a bit longer before we can get a chance to experience it. That said, it is a bold move—one that Twitter recently launched. Quick DM emoji reactions for one, will encourage engagement among users.

