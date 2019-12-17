Instagram has added the ability to capture and share multiple pictures in Stories

Share the joy















It is about that time of the year when social media apps start rolling out new features, while also improving on current ones. On Tuesday, Facebook-owned Instagram launched a new way to capture and share multiple pictures in Stories.

Instagram took to its official Twitter page to share the new update—and the screenshot gave us a sleep preview of what to expect from the new update. The screenshot has a brief introduction of what to expect. According to the tweet, accompanying the screenshot, “you can now capture and share multiple pictures in your stories.”

Unlike what we had before the update, you can now capture and share multiple pictures in your stories, which gives you a new way to express yourself. While this might not be a major update, it is worth mentioning that users can at least do something more creative with their stories.

Strike a pose. And another pose. And then another. 📸 With Layout, you can now capture and share multiple photos in your story — a new, creative way to express yourself. Check it out! pic.twitter.com/j02aYOjsoO — Instagram (@instagram) December 17, 2019

A couple of days ago, Instagram Stories gets welcomed a new update that lets you create group. What that means is that you can now create a new private group where you and your friends can collaborate.

The feature was spotted by Twitter user Vikki who took to her Twitter page to share the screenshot. In a brief description according to the screenshot, Instagram said: “you can now collaborate on a private story with friends. Create a group so that members can see and add to the story.”

Group stories is one in several efforts being made by Instagram to keep the conversation going. Users can easily create a private group and invite their friends and persons of similar interest to collaborate with.

It is not clear at this time if group stories is being rolled out in phases and if it is available to every user. However, it would serve as a useful tool for brands to build a network or loyal followers and customers around their products and services.

In a bid to keep improving Stories, Instagram has reportedly launched a new “Shoutouts” feature. The Shoutouts feature will present users an opportunity to reach out to their loved ones during different occasions such as birthdays, anniversaries, and many others. I have not been able to confirm if this feature is a full roll out or still being tested.

The Stories feature is already popular as it is, but adding the Shoutouts feature could make it even more popular. It is too early however, to assume that Instagram may want to monetize Shoutouts; but I would not bet against it. Since there is no official statement yet, it is too early to reach a conclusion on what more can be done with Shoutouts.

